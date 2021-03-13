Sebastien Toutant of Canada competes in the men’s snowboard big air final at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Sebastien Toutant of Canada competes in the men’s snowboard big air final at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canadian snowboarder, skiers capture silver at world championships

Whistler skier Simon d’Artois won silver in freeski halfpipe, with 91.25 points

A trio of Canadians captured silver medals at the freestyle ski and snowboarding world championships on Friday.

Rachel Karker of Erin, Ont., fell in her first run of the day in the freeski halfpipe event, but finished second after her final run scored 91.75 points.

It’s the first world championship medal for Karker. She finished fourth in 2019.

China’s Eileen Gu took gold in Friday’s event and Great Britain’s Zoe Atkin came third.

Calgary’s Amy Fraser did not qualify for the final and finished ninth overall.

On the men’s side, Simon d’Artois won silver in freeski halfpipe with 91.25 points.

The skier from Whistler, B.C., finished behind Nico Porteous of New Zealand, and American Birk Irving came third.

Calgary’s Brendan MacKay was seventh and Noah Bowman finished ninth.

Snowboarder Sebastien Toutant of L’Assomption, Que., took second in the men’s competition with 82.53 points.

Norway’s Marcus Kleveland won gold with 90.66 and Finland’s Rene Rinnekangas was third.

Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., was sixth, Mark McMorris of Regina was 42nd and Liam Brearley of Gravenhurst, Ont., was 46th.

Toutant won gold in big air at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and was 11th in slopestyle.

Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand won the women’s slopestyle event Friday.

Laurie Blouin of Quebec City was 12th, Brooke Voigt of Fort McMurray, Alta., was 13th and Jasmine Baird of Georgetown, Ont., was 22nd.

OlympicsTokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sooke 10K sets virtual pace

Just Posted

The Town of Sidney won’t formally sponsor a seaweed industry conference, but may offer other kinds of assistance. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney won’t sink cash into seaweed industry conference

First annual Seaweed Days scheduled for May 17 to 23

Saanich has once again launched an online budgeting tool to allow residents to see how their property tax is used and to provide feedback on its draft financial plan. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich residents can see how their property taxes are used with online tool

Residents can also offer feedback on Saanich’s 2021-2025 draft financial plan

Crossing guard Sarah Ferrier at Saseenos Elementary School offers smiles and waves bringing joy to drivers and students alike. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Sooke crossing guard champions safety and smiles for 28 years

Saseenos Elementary School crossing guard radiates positivity

Ken Winchester, a recently retired master distiller, received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Canadian Whiskey Awards last month. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Canadian Whiskey Awards raise a glass to Saanich Peninsula’s Devine Distillery

The distillery will have to slide the bottles over and make some trophy space on the top shelf

In a recent ranking released by comparison platform Hello Safe, Victoria is listed as 27th out of the the best 49 Canadian cities to study in. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Victoria ranks woefully low on best Canadian cities to study in list

Victoria ties for 27th place with Kamloops, B.C.

Archie Browning Sports Centre is the site of a new vaccination clinic where pre-registered people can begin receiving vaccines March 15. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
VIDEO: A look inside the vaccination site to open at Esquimalt sports centre

Site expects to process 360 people a day

A Ford logo is seen on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Feb. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar
Ford recalling more than 275,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag, tire issues

Part of two safety recalls issued, involving more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America

British Columbians who have been enjoying takeout beer, wine and liquor will now be able to order the service permanently – thanks to regulations implemented Friday by the province. (Pexels.com/Engin Akyurt)
B.C. now permanently allows takeout, delivery liquor service from restaurants

The change was made Friday, at the recommendation of industry professionals

Meng Wanzhou, centre, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks back to B.C. Supreme Court after a lunch break, in Vancouver, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says evidence in Meng case fit for trial, not extradition effort

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges both she and the company deny

Fraser Health Authority reported 44 employees of the 130,000 sq. ft. Vitrum glass manufacturing plant in Langley have tested positive for COVID-19 (Dan Ferguson/Black Press media)
COVID-19 outbreak, 44 cases reported at B.C. glass manufacturer

So far, 44 employees at Vitrum have tested positive, and the FHA has ordered vaccinations

Paul and Marion Bauer’s boat, Luna Mare, had to be repaired after the hull endured a deep damage after colliding into a rock in the Strait of Georgia. Since November, the couple have been living on their boat achored at Discovery Harbour in Campbell River.
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.

Multi-year journey included a global pandemic, a damaged boat and being turned away at ports

This Oct. 3, 2019 file photo shows Ryan Reynolds at New York Comic Con. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Steve Luciano
VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds reveals he’s ‘Bruce’ from Ottawa Public Health’s viral tweet

The Vancouver-born actor claims responsibility for a seeming social media misfire during the game

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book, Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe, was released Tuesday by Penguin Random House Canada. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book offers insight into early days of the COVID-19 pandemic

The book documents the toll of the pandemic on Henry: ‘My sister came home to find me lying on the living-room floor’

Poultry judges James Matts (right) and Mark Camilleri have a close look at a chicken during the Fraser Valley Poultry Fanciers Association Winter Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 4, 2014. Friday, March 19 is Poultry Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 14 to 20

Poultry Day, Everything You Think is Wrong Day, Everything You Do is Right Day coming up this week

Most Read