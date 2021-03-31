Ottawa Senators centre Colin White is pressed between Vancouver Canucks centre J.T. Miller and goaltender Thatcher Demko during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Monday, March 15, 2021. The Canucks game on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 against the Calgary Flames was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canucks-Flames NHL game postponed with 2 Vancouver players in COVID-19 protocol

Forward Adam Gaudette was pulled from Tuesday practice following positive test result

The NHL postponed Wednesday night’s game in Vancouver between the Canucks and Calgary Flames — the second time in just over a week the North Division’s schedule has been impacted by COVID-19.

Canucks forward Adam Gaudette was pulled from Tuesday’s practice following a positive test result.

Vancouver and Calgary were preparing as if the game would still go ahead, but the league said in a press release less than two hours before puck drop a second Vancouver player was added to the league’s COVID-19 protocol list after it was released at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The NHL said a member of the team’s coaching staff has also entered protocol.

The league said the decision to postpone was made by medical teams from the NHL, NHL Players’ Association and the Canucks.

The Montreal Canadiens had four games postponed last week when forwards Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia were added to the protocol list.

READ MORE: WHL announces 14-day suspension of Kelowna team activities after more positive COVID tests

Also Wednesday, the announced Canucks have signed goaltender Thatcher Demko to a five-year extension.

No financial terms were officially released.

Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini confirmed the signing on Twitter.

Demko took over as the No. 1 goaltender for the Canucks this year after Jacob Markstrom went to the Calgary Flames in free agency.

The 25-year-old Demko is 12-12-1 with a 2.77 goals-against average and .917 save percentage this season.

Demko, a second-round pick (36th overall) by Vancouver in 2014, starred in relief of an injured Markstrom in last year’s second-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Demko allowed just one goal combined in Games 5 and 6 as the Canucks won two in a row to force a Game 7. Vegas prevailed 3-0 in the finale, scoring two empty-net goals.

The six-foot-four American has a career record of 30-25-4 with a 2.92 GAA and .911 save percentage.

The Canadian Press

