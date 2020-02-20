EMCS begins quest for Island title

Wolverines first game tonight against Nanaimo’s John Barsby

A roller-coaster high school basketball season marred with injuries and illness continues with a berth in the Island Finals for the EMCS Wolverines boys team this weekend.

The Wolverines completed a strong run at the recent regional qualifying event, defeating Reynolds and Victoria, but losing to St. Michael’s and Reynolds (in a second game).

The tournament wins insured EMCS the fourth and final Island Finals spot in the south. The Wolverines play the North’s No. 1 ranked John Barsby Bulldogs tonight (Feb. 20) in Ladysmith. Game time is 6 p.m.

RELATED: Two Sooke teams qualify for Island championships

“We weren’t expected to be here, and we’re going to take advantage of it because these chances don’t come every year,” said Wolverines’ coach Trevor Bligh.

The Wolverines are are returning to the Island Finals for the first time in six years.

“I’ve seen the disappointments in the past,” said Bligh, who’s been connected with the team for more than 20 years.

“The team’s feeling good, like the sky’s the limit.”

RELATED: Sooke boys drop Reynolds Secondary with buzzer-beater

Over the past week, the Wolverines have prepared for the Island Finals with three team practices and two open shoot around.

If EMCS can beat John Barsby in the first round, it would likely tip off against Ladysmith in the second round.

“We’re prepared as best we can, but the guys don’t feel any pressure,” Bligh said.

Other teams in the Island Finals include Campbell River’s Carihi, Victoria’s St. Michael’s University, Courtenay’s Mark Isfeld, Reynolds from Saanich, Nanaimo’s John Barsby, Ladysmith and Esquimalt.

The championship game is Saturday (Feb. 22) at 8 p.m. in Ladysmith.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Boys basketballEMCS WolverinesSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria teen heads to BC Winter Games with badminton team
Next story
SMUS girls win junior Island title

Just Posted

Third time lucky for Freedom Mobile cell tower in Sooke

Council approves tower after cell provider applies multiple times

T’Sou-ke First Nation mired in legal woes over gas station development

Claims and counterclaims leave sub-contractors unpaid

RCMP seek man who allegedly robbed Langford liquor store with a gun

Man described as six to six foot four tall, with slim build and light-coloured skin

Young Island skiers pick up medals at second Teck BC Cup in Prince George

Strathcona Nordic Ski Club athletes nabbed podium finishes

Sidney dogs lose a beloved companion

Dozens gathered in Beacon Park to remember Sidney’s ‘dog whisperer’

VIDEO: B.C.’s lack of no-cost birth control leads a selection of Wednesday’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 20

B.C. lawyer, professor look to piloting a mental-health court

In November, Nova Scotia’s mental-health court program marked 10 years of existence

COLUMN: Not an expert on First Nations government structures? Then maybe you should calm down

Consider your knowledge about First Nations governance structures before getting really, really mad

Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Supporters of the pipeline are upset only one side is being heard nationwide

EMCS begins quest for Island title

Wolverines first game tonight against Nanaimo’s John Barsby

One dead in multi-vehicle collision involving logging truck on northern B.C. highway

DriveBC says highway expected to remain closed until 8 p.m.

B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban after lying about having sex with just-graduated student

Teacher had been dishonest with the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Pipeline talks got B.C. railway open, can work again: Horgan

Premier says protest excesses damage Wet’suwet’en case

Exclusive: Pamela Anderson talks plans for waterfront Ladysmith property after 12-day marriage

Anderson says she can pay her own bills. Peters denies making comments suggesting she can’t

Most Read