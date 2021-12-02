Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ forward Ryan Tverberg beats Nanaimo Clippers’ Tim Washe to the puck at centre ice in first period action of their exhibition game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. The Clippers won the game 3–1. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ forward Ryan Tverberg beats Nanaimo Clippers’ Tim Washe to the puck at centre ice in first period action of their exhibition game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. The Clippers won the game 3–1. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Former Vancouver Island player invited to Canada’s World Juniors hockey camp

Alberni Valley Bulldogs Ryan Tverberg one of 21 forwards invited to Team Canada’s selection camp

A former Alberni Valley Bulldogs player could be suiting up for Team Canada at the next World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

Hockey Canada released its World Juniors selection camp roster on Dec. 1, and Ryan Tverberg is one of the 21 forwards invited to camp.

Tverberg was only on the Bulldogs roster for a short time, suiting up for seven exhibition games during the BCHL’s extended preseason in late 2020. He picked up one goal and four assists in that time.

READ MORE: New guys get game winner for Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Tverberg is currently playing with the University of Connecticut Huskies, where he has nine goals and 16 points. He was a seventh round pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2020 draft.

Team Canada’s selection camp starts Dec. 9 in Calgary, and the team’s final roster will be announced five days later.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL

Previous story
J.T. Miller’s 3-point night leads Canucks to 6-2 win over Senators in Ottawa
Next story
Busy November provided some clarity for Blue Jays, now team must wait

Just Posted

Port Renfrew broke rainfall records in November. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)
Port Renfrew breaks rainfall records, doubles the usual total for November

Cyclist Max McCulloch catches air off a jump on the Organ Donor trail in the Hartland area of Mount Work Regional Park. (File - Black Press Media)
Sooke Bike Club, CRD ink deal to maintain mountain bike trails

The Otter Point Fire Department’s decorated truck for their annual Candy Cane Run in 2020, when Sooke firefighters also held their annual Santa Run. (Contributed photo)
Sooke fire department focusing on cash donations for Santa Run this year

The Netflix series Maid shooting in Sidney in November 2020. (Bob Orchard photo)
Netflix map marks Greater Victoria sites where Maid was filmed