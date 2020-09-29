Former Victoria Royals manager celebrates Stanley Cup win

Grant Armstrong is now an amateur scout with Tampa Bay Lightning

Former Victoria Royals team member Grant Armstrong is the first Royals alumni to cleebrate a Stanley Cup win. (Facebook/Victoria Royals)

A former member of the Victoria Royals family celebrated a Stanley Cup win Monday night.

Grant Armstrong, former Royals assistant general manager, joined the Tampa Bay Lightning as an amateur scout in 2019.

The Lightning won the Stanley Cup finals Monday evening 2-0, defeating the Dallas Stars in the fan-free Rogers Place arena in Edmonton.

A huge congrats to our former Assistant GM Grant Armstrong & the @TBLightning on capturing the Stanley Cup! https://t.co/56ulg9w0M4 — Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) September 29, 2020

The Lightning won the best-of-seven series 4-2, nabbing the team’s second cup since 2004.

Armstrong worked with the Royals from 2015 to 2016 before taking on the role of general manager with the Brandon Wheat Kings from 2016 to 2019. In July 2019 he became a scout with the Tampa Bay team.

The Victoria Royals welcomed three new players last month. The Western Hockey League is scheduled to begin its 2020-21 season on Dec. 4.

With files from Canadian Press.

