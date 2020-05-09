Recreation Oak Bay’s Henderson Golf Course. (Black Press Media file photo)

Golf returns Monday to Henderson Park, but ‘no high-fives’

Online booking only, bring your own clubs and scorecards

Oak Bay’s Henderson Park public golf course is reopening on May 11 and with many new rules.

Henderson, which is a Par 3 or pitch-and-putt, is one of the only municipal golf courses in Greater Victoria and the only public course in Oak Bay. The decision to reopen the course comes as the District of Oak Bay is developing a recovery plan in accordance with the public health guidelines and directions from the province.

For the time being, adults playing Henderson are asked to limit to groups of two, unless it’s a family foursome with two adults and two kids. All booking is done online ahead of time, no walk-ons, and players must bring their own equipment.

READ ALSO: Emergency measures used to whittle Oak Bay budget down 1.2 per cent

Another rule is not to touch the pin when putting. Instead, the cup is upside down, just one of the many changes Oak Bay has listed on its COVID-19 pandemic policy that players are asked to read before visiting the course.

“I’m happy to see that we’re able to open golf again but be aware, it’s a different experience than we’re used to,” said Mayor Kevin Murdoch. “If you are going to play, please follow the rules. I know it’s a popular tradition for a lot of families to play there.”

So how will putting work? “The cup is upside down and your ball will tap the pin with a small drop inside cup,” states the Oak Bay website. “Then, you use your club to retrieve the ball.

Groups are asked not to allow joining players. The course will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tee times must be reserved online at oakbay.ca/parks-recreation or by phone at 250-370-7200.

There’s also no high-fives or handshakes and physical distancing for non-household members is “not optional,” state the rules.

Score cards will not be provided but can be downloaded online ahead of time from the oakbay.ca/parks-recreation website.

READ MORE: Oak Bay closes rec centres amid COVID-19 pandemic

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
HarbourCats strike out on 2020 season

Just Posted

Is COVID-19 a sign of things to come?

What history has taught us about deadly pathogens

Growing food network in Greater Victoria brings seeds, expertise to the people

Growing Together helps residents dig in to gardening opportunities

Golf returns Monday to Henderson Park, but ‘no high-fives’

Online booking only, bring your own clubs and scorecards

Grad events, prom cancelled for SD62 students

SD62 will create graduation video to celebrate outgoing class

View Royal mayor drums up support for local business

David Screech says community should re-evaluate where dollars are being spent

COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

It’s too soon to say exactly how certain sectors will be given the green light to re-open, and when

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Body of Duncan man recovered from Cowichan Lake

33-year-old located along with van under water

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

Tahsis students step out for socially distanced farm to school activities

Students from Captain Meares Elementary Secondary school get productive with outdoor education amidst pandemic

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

Dormant Northern Vancouver Island pulp mill declares bankruptcy, owes $272 million

Port Alice’s main employer and tax payer has left the village on the hook for $1.8 million

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted on Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

Most Read