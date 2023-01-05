Canada’s Shane Wright, top left, celebrates his goal with teammates during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal action against Czechia in Halifax on Thursday, January 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Canada’s Shane Wright, top left, celebrates his goal with teammates during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal action against Czechia in Halifax on Thursday, January 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Guenther’s golden goal lifts Canada past Czechia 3-2 in OT to win world juniors

Czechs battle back from 2-0 deficit

Dylan Guenther scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Canada defeated Czechia 3-2 to claim its 20th world junior hockey championship gold on Thursday in Halifax.

More coming.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

IIHF world junior hockey

