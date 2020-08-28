Nanaimo NightOwls baseball team announces first manager

Nanaimo NightOwls manager Greg Frady speaks via Zoom from his home in Florida at a coaching announcement this week. (Nanaimo NightOwls/Zoom image)

The Nanaimo NightOwls, a year away from having fans in the stands, have announced who will be in charge of making decisions in the dugout.

The city’s new West Coast League franchise announced this week that Greg Frady will be the first manager of the Night Owls and has signed a five-year contract.

Frady, 57, was manager of Georgia State University’s NCAA Div. 1 baseball team for 13 seasons and holds that program’s records for career wins with 370. He has also been manager and general manager of the German national team for 11 years. ‘

Jim Swanson, general manager of the NightOwls, said in a press release that Frady is the “ideal fit” for Nanaimo and that the new manager and his wife Rhonda are looking forward to becoming part of the community.

“This is a great coach, these are tremendous people, and they will bring an energy and embrace the community,” Swanson said.

Frady said in the release that he’s very excited about the opportunity to lead the Night Owls as the club’s first manager and said he looks forward to coming to coming to Nanaimo once cross-border travel resumes. He said WCL baseball is “top tier” and looks forward to getting started in his new role.

“We’re going to try to make this work from all sides – an organizational side, a players’ side and a coaching side, and when they work in unison it’s a really beautiful thing…” said Frady at this week’s coaching announcement. “I think people are going to really enjoy the product that we put on the field.”

