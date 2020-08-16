Sooke Soccer Club plans to return this fall in late September/early October, but with strict Soccer Canada safety regulations. (Black Press Media file photo)

No high-fives, huddles or holding the ball for Sooke Soccer Club players

Season set to return by early October

Is soccer still the same without a competitive game?

Sooke Soccer Club president Robert Oyler believes so, but he’s still wrapping his head around how to keep young players passionate without the promise of a game-winning goal.

“Soccer is undeniably a contact sport,” said Oyler. “Everything we do is geared towards them getting to play a game and now we don’t have that. Luckily, kids can still exercise and improve their mental well-being by running around on the field.”

According to Canada Soccer guidelines, players won’t be allowed to touch the ball with their hands or head, except designated goalkeepers.

Coaches and players alike will be required to use personal hand sanitizer when arriving and leaving the field. Players will only have one entrance and exit on the field. There will be a time-frame of 10 minutes that kids will have to arrive with parents or guardians before practice starts and five minutes after the session ends to leave the field.

READ MORE: Sooke politician finds solution to goose poop problem

Parents are asked to stay in their vehicles during all training sessions, or leave the park and return for pick-up when practice is complete.

Classic go-to moments of celebration, such as high-fives, handshakes, huddles and fist/elbow bumps are not allowed. Concession will remain closed for the time being, and eating at the field is discouraged.

What once usually accommodated over 70 people, there won’t be more than 50 people allowed on the field at the same time, with no more than 10 players divided into each group.

Oyler said they’re aiming for a start by early October latest, nearly a month’s delay from previous years. Registration is required, but there isn’t a deadline as the start date has yet to be finalized.

“It’s been a challenge to plan,” said Oyler.

“The kids don’t have that carrot to work for at the end of the week to play against another team. We’ll have to put something on the table that kids can get excited about, but we’re not sure what that is yet.”

ALSO READ: Sooke youth and coaches stay active from home

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

soccerSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Captain Horvat’s OT marker lifts Canucks to 4-3 win over Blues

Just Posted

No high-fives, huddles or holding the ball for Sooke Soccer Club players

Season set to return by early October

Central Saanich adds affordable housing

The Parsons in Brentwood Bay home to 40 units

Painting portraits by numbers in Metchosin

Metchosin-based group’s participation flourishes online

West Shore RCMP, View Royal Fire to begin boat patrol at Thetis Lake

Officers also teaming up with CRD park bylaw at popular summer locations

Toxic algae bloom back at Thetis Lake, warns CRD

Visitors asked to keep themselves, pets from swimming in lake

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

Thousands of CRA and government accounts disabled after cyberattack

Federal authorities scrambling for answers

From masks to cohorting, a guide to back-to-school rules across the country

B.C. school districts are to post final return details online by Aug. 26

Vancouverites party on the streets, in spite of celebrity messaging

Police say they quickly shut down an impromptu street gathering

Robert Trump, U.S. president’s younger brother, dead at 71

‘He was not just my brother, he was my best friend’

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 16 to 22

World Photography Day, Black Cat Appreciation Day and Rum Day all coming up this week

Captain Horvat’s OT marker lifts Canucks to 4-3 win over Blues

Vancouver takes 2-0 lead in best-of-7 NHL playoff series with St. Louis

629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

84 new cases, no additional deaths

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

Most Read