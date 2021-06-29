Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil has advanced into the second round of men’s singles at the Wimbledon Championships in London Tuesday, June 29, scoring a straight sets win over a Spanish opponent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Rycroft)

Okanagan tennis star sweeps into Round 2 at Wimbledon

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil scores straight sets win over Spanish opponent Tuesday, June 29, in London

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil was consistent in winning his opening-round men’s singles match at the Wimbledon tennis championship in London Tuesday, June 29.

Pospisil scored a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena to advance to face American Frances Tiafoe in Round 2. Tiafoe upset third seed and French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Pospisil’s best result at Wimbledon in singles play is reaching the quarterfinals in 2015.

He teamed with American Jack Sock to win the men’s doubles event in London in 2014, but has failed to advance past the third round since.

Pospisil is partnered with American Nicholas Monroe for this year’s men’s doubles draw. Their first-round match is slated for Wednesday against the seventh seeds, Jamie Murray of Great Britain and Bruno Soares of Brazil.

There are seven Canadians, inclusing Pospisil, in the men’s and women’s singles draw at Wimbledon.

