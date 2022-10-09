Pacific FC to face Atletico Ottawa in playoffs

Pacific FC finished fourth in the regular season and will play Ottawa, who finished first

Gianni dos Santos shields the ball against Atletico Ottawa on Sunday (Sept. 11) at Starlight Stadium. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)

Pacific FC will play league winners Atletico Ottawa in the Canadian Premier League playoffs.

The Langford-based team split their last two games of the regular season to finish in fourth on 46 points. They were in third after their game on Saturday, but Forge overtook them after they won on Sunday.

On Saturday (Oct. 8) PFC lost their last game of the regular season to Cavalry FC in Calgary 1-0, with Cavalry scoring the winner on 89 minutes. On Wednesday (Oct. 5) the Tridents beat Forge 1-0 in Hamilton, with Jordan Brown scoring his first goal for the team.

In their four meetings this season, Pacific FC have fared well, winning two, and losing one, with their most recent clash ending 1-1 on Sept. 11.

Pacific will play two legs against Ottawa, the first on Oct. 15 at Starlight Stadium and then the return leg will be played in Ottawa on Oct. 23.

READ MORE: Langford-based Pacific FC seals playoff spot with win against FC Edmonton

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangfordPacific FCsoccerWest Shore