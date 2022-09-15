PHOTOS: Soccer and lawn bowling bring 55+ games to Colwood

Wendy Gibbons of Alpha (white jersey) kicks the ball at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre Lower Park Thursday, Sept. 15 during the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Lawn bowling events take place at the Juan de Fuca Lawn Bowling Club Thursday, Sept. 15 during the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Astrid Villa of the Queen Bees makes a save at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre Lower Park Thursday, Sept. 15 during the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Alex Muir of the F. Strollers throws the ball at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre Lower Park Thursday, Sept. 15 during the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A bowler throws their ball at the Juan de Fuca Lawn Bowling Club Thursday, Sept. 15 during the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Jon Davis of the F. Strollers kicks the ball at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre Lower Park Thursday, Sept. 15 during the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A bowler throws their ball at the Juan de Fuca Lawn Bowling Club Thursday, Sept. 15 during the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Bowlers watch as the ball makes its way toward the jack at the Juan de Fuca Lawn Bowling Club Thursday, Sept. 15 during the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Ian Miller makes a save for the Silver Eagles at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre Lower Park Thursday, Sept. 15 during the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Pam Bragagnolo (green jersey) and Leah Crisp battle for the ball at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre Lower Park Thursday, Sept. 15 during the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Leah Crisp of Alpha performs a corner kick at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre Lower Park Thursday, Sept. 15 during the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Mike McManus moves the ball into the offensive end for the Silver Eagles at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre Lower Park Thursday, Sept. 15 during the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Bowlers watch as the ball makes its way toward the jack at the Juan de Fuca Lawn Bowling Club Thursday, Sept. 15 during the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Laurence Gerritsen kicks the ball past an opponent at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre Lower Park Thursday, Sept. 15 during the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre’s Lower Park was swarming with activity Thursday (Sept. 15) as the West Shore played host to the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games.

The afternoon saw soccer and lawn bowling action at the expansive park grounds, with a section of the parking lot reserved for medal ceremonies. Soccer events were split between two full-sized pitches and two half-sized pitches, with women’s matches playing as mixed age groups, while the men played in 55+, 60+, 65+, and 70+ age groups.

Lawn bowling matches were grouped into men’s and mixed 55+ and 70+ pairs, as well as mixed 55+ and 70+ fours.

The Colwood venue is one of many spread across the Greater Victoria region for the games, which run until Sept. 17. More than 2,500 competitors are participating in 22 sports during the games. Other events include pickleball, track and field, hockey, cycling and cribbage.

The 55+ BC Games now through Sept. 17. Spectators are welcome and admission is free, find the venues online at 55plusbcgames.org.

