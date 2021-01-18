Ron Cain

Ron Cain

RON CAIN: How to make wise choices to achieve weight loss

A balanced exercise program includes strength, stamina and suppleness training

A question seldom on people’s minds when thinking of starting a fitness program is what type of exercise will yield the desired results.

Let’s use an example of a 60-year-old woman who’s gained 20 lbs. over the last 10 years. She asks her family doctor for advice, and he suggests she start a walking program.

While this advice is valid is it the best choice? To arrive at the best choice requires an understanding of metabolism and the body’s response to different types of exercise with age.

READ: What is a personal trainer?

A 60-year-old unfit woman needs to boost her metabolism, which has declined for at least 20 years.

Basal metabolic rate (BMR) starts to decline after age 30, and that decline can be precipitous if the person is inactive.

The primary contributor to declining BMR is muscle loss and a drop off in fitness activities. Along with the weight gain comes the loss of bone density and stress to knee and hip joints from carrying the extra pounds.

A weight-bearing cardio program such as walking or jogging causes weight loss more effectively than swimming but can lead to foot, knee, hip and low back issues if the person does too much, too soon, and fails to allow for adequate recovery time.

A few weeks of fast walking going from 20 minutes to 60-minute workouts can cause acute problems with a joint, muscle or tendon etc., possibly rendering the person inactive again.

Is there a better way to approach the challenge of producing the weight loss desired in a more effective and safe manner?

A balanced exercise program includes addressing the need for strength, stamina and suppleness.

Strength is not about having big muscles like a bodybuilder. It’s about being strong for day-to-day activities and conditioning for the core muscles because of their critical role in supporting the back and balance.

Stamina helps reduce cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

Suppleness is vital to reduce muscle and joint pain, improve functional movement, and help us recover from hard workouts.

The number 1 choice of exercise for a 60-year-old woman trying to take 20 lbs. off and keep it off is resistance training – building muscle to boost her metabolism and restore her bone density while increasing stress to joints by strengthening the muscles that protect the joints.

An age-modified strength training program is safe and has the advantage of being able to progressively increase intensity as the person gets fitter without increasing the risk of injury, providing exercises are being done correctly.

The number 1 choice for cardio would be a non-weight bearing exercise bike for the first few weeks to get the body adjusted to exercise, followed by treadmill walking and then when some of the weight has come off, a program of walking interspersed with intervals of running on the treadmill – I usually start with 30 seconds of moderate speed running followed by 90 seconds of walking.

The number 1 choice of suppleness exercises would be a specific routine of stretches done at the end of a workout or if the person has the time to attend a moderate yoga program.

READ: Healthy aging for an active retirement

The good news is that to make impressive improvements, you do not need to exercise two hours a day or every day. A 30-minute program to start, and very gradual increases over a period of months, can produce rewarding results.

Older adults do not need to train super hard or every day to get incredible reductions in their risk for heart disease, high blood pressure or risk of injury from exercise or falls. If you increase your activity from 30 minutes a day to one-hour, you do not double the benefit.

Excessive exercise can cause a wide variety of injuries. Moderation and dedication are the key factors in choosing a program that you can do into your 90s to enjoy a healthy and active old age.

I trained one client who did not go to a gym until he was 86. He followed a set 40-minute program and is still going strong at 92 – not using a walker and living independently.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ColumnistFitness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Markstrom’s 32-save shutout lifts Flames to 3-0 win over Vancouver Canucks

Just Posted

A Sooke woman is speaking up after she was almost tricked by a lottery scam, claiming she had won $950,000 with Set for Life Lottery. (File Photo)
‘I wanted it to be true so badly’: Sooke woman almost falls for lottery scam

88-year-old received letter stating she had won $950,000

NEW CUTLINE Pacific FC fans fill the stands during a game at the former Westhills Stadium Starlight Developments has purchased the naming rights from the City of Langford for the next 10 years.(Gazette file photo) Pacific FC slid into third place in the league after defeating FC Edmonton 1-0 at Westhills Stadium on Saturday. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Langford sells stadium naming rights for $500,000 to Starlight Developments

10-year sponsorship deal largest in the history of Langford, says mayor

Construction was temporarily halted at Colwood’s Royal Bay on Monday, Jan. 18, after crews hit a natural gas line just before 9 a.m. (Black Press Media file photo)
No danger to public after gas leak in Colwood’s Royal Bay

Construction crews hit natural gas line just before 9 a.m.

An Oak Bay Police officer handed out five tickets for “fail to obey stop sign” and two tickets for using a cell phone while driving, all within two hours at King George Terrace on Jan. 11. (Oak Bay Police Twitter)
Man confronts unmasked group at Oak Bay Marina

Oak Bay police issue plenty of tickets in short King George Terrace visit

Sequoia Coastal Coffee, the first coffee shop in Colwood’s Royal Bay neighbourhood, is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 16. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood coffee shop shuts down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Sequoia Coastal Coffee closed since Saturday, Jan. 16

A scene from “Canada and the Gulf War: In their own words,” a video by The Memory Project, a program of Historica Canada, is shown in this undated illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Historica Canada
New video marks Canada’s contributions to first Gulf War on 30th anniversary

Veterans Affairs Canada says around 4,500 Canadian military personnel served during the war

Gin, one of the Kantymirs’ two sheep. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Sheep start up ATV, sit in cars and go for walks in Salmon Arm

Until they bought two sheep, Ken and Karleen Kantymir didin’t realize just how social the animals are

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna church fined 2nd time for violating public health order

Harvest Ministries in Kelowna has previously said they will fight the tickets in court

Mount Arrowsmith. Three hikers were rescued from the south side of the mountain on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 with one woman taken to hospital in Comox. (Nancy Randall photo)
UPDATE: Injured hiker among three rescued in the dark from Mount Arrowsmith

‘It was a very bad, very precarious spot to be able to locate them’

Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons was appointed to the NDP cabinet as minister of social development and poverty reduction after the October 2020 B.C. election. (Hansard TV)
B.C. job training fund increased for developmentally disabled

COVID-19 has affected 1,100 ‘precariously employed’ people

B.C. driver’s licence and identity cards incorporate medical services, but the passport option for land crossings is being phased out. (B.C. government)
B.C. abandons border ID cards built into driver’s licence

$35 option costing ICBC millions as demand dwindles

Submitted photo of Town Park C Block apartment fire.
Apartment fire in Port Hardy forces residents to jump from building

‘Multiple people were transported to the hospital with injuries from falling’

The good news is that to make impressive fitness improvements, you do not need to exercise two hours a day or every day. (Pixabay photo)
RON CAIN: How to make wise choices to achieve weight loss

A balanced exercise program includes strength, stamina and suppleness training

sdf
2nd in-school violence incident in Mission, B.C, ends in arrest

RCMP notified of local Instagram page with videos (now deleted) showing student assaults, bullying

Most Read