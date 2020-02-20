SMUS girls win junior Island title

Blue Jags, Spartans and Bulldogs headed to provincials

The Saint Michaels University School junior girls Blue Jags are the 2020 Vancouver Island basketball champions.

SMUS defeated all comers to win the Islands at Brentwood College on Saturday. Last week they defeated the Pacific Christian Pacers to win the City Championships.

SMUS is heading to the provincials next week with the Belmont Bulldogs and Claremont Spartans.

Saint Mikes junior girls are Brianne McLeish, Jojo Tupas-Singh, Makena Anderson, Lauren Rust, Sophie Olcen, Amanda Adams, Anna Fowler, Josie Hallatt, Skye Farish and Emma Curry.

READ MORE: Claremont Spartans win the inaugural senior girls AAAA basketball Island title

