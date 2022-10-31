Sooke Celtic hosts games on Nov. 4 and 11 at Fred Milne Park. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke Celtic hosts games on Nov. 4 and 11 at Fred Milne Park. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke Celtic poised for first-place push

VISL club plays to 1-1 draw against Juan de Fuca

A depleted Sooke Celtic FC lineup managed a tie on Friday against top-ranked Juan de Fuca FC.

The 1-1 draw results in the Celtic just one point out of first place in Division 3 of the Vancouver Island Soccer League.

“We were missing numerous very key players, and it’s always a challenge when you have players playing in positions they haven’t done much of this year,” said Pete McKay, Celtic assistant coach.

Juan de Fuca was out-chanced numerous times by the Celtics throughout the game.

“We must ensure we deliver the goods in our next games to keep first place in sight. It’s in our hands, and we’re looking forward to playing Juan de Fuca again later in the season,” McKay said.

Up next for Sooke Celtic is a pair of home games against Saanich Fusion on Friday (Nov. 4) and Cowichan Oak on Nov. 11. Both games start at 7 p.m. at Fred Milne Park (The Log).

McKay said head coach Sven Eckhardt has been instrumental in the team’s strong season. “He’s done an unbelievable job taking this group to the next level in his first year as head coach.”

Check out Sooke Celtic FC@(sookeceltic) for more on the team, and visit visl.org for a complete look at the standings.


news@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local SportsSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: B.C. product Paul McCallum boots his way into Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Just Posted

According to a new report, there are about four vacant jobs for every three unemployed persons in the labour force in British Columbia. (Black Press Media file photo)
Finding employees a tough job in Greater Victoria

The Department of National Defence is conducting administrative destruction at Rocky Point on Nov. 2. (Google Maps)
Administrative destruction planned at Rocky Point range in Metchosin

A power outage is affecting BC Hydro customers in the Millstream Road area on Oct. 31. (Courtesy of BC Hydro)
Millstream Road closed, outages hit West Shore after lines downed by crash

An incident of sexualized violence against a student on Oct. 30 has been reported at the University of Victoria. (Photo courtesy of UVic)
Sexual assault against a student reported at the University of Victoria