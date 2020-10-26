Sooke U15 squad blast past Comox

Rylan Sokolosky scored three goals to lead the Sooke Thunderbirds to a 7-2 win over the Comox Valley Chiefs in the Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association U15 placement round at SEAPARC arena Saturday.
The Sooke side took a first period lead of 2-0 and never looked back.
Other Sooke markers were scored by Grady Sluggett with two goals. Jayden Phaneuf and Haydyn Brooks added singles.
Easton Sangris and Shayne McGuigan replied for Comox.
