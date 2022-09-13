Toronto Raptors coming to Victoria later this month

The team will host an open practice and charity scrimmage at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

The Toronto Raptors are coming to Victoria this month, and the public will have a chance to see them in action.

On Sept. 30, the team will be at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre for an open practice and charity scrimmage game.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday (Sept. 16) at 10 a.m. at selectyourtickets.com. Ticket prices range from $20 to $40 and net proceeds will go toward local Indigenous organizations, according to a release.

More information on the event will be released at wethewestfest.com.

