Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser (6), J.T. Miller (9) and Tanner Pearson (70) skate during the NHL hockey team’s training camp in Whistler, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The Canucks will start the season without Boeser after the right-winger underwent hand surgery.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser (6), J.T. Miller (9) and Tanner Pearson (70) skate during the NHL hockey team’s training camp in Whistler, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The Canucks will start the season without Boeser after the right-winger underwent hand surgery.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser to miss 3-4 weeks following hand surgery

The Vancouver Canucks will start the season without Brock Boeser after the right-winger underwent hand surgery.

The team announced the news Monday, saying the 25-year-old forward injured himself at training camp in Whistler, B.C., on Saturday and will be out for three to four weeks.

Boeser had 23 goals and 23 assists for Vancouver last season while dealing with the declining health of his father, Duke, who died at the end of May following an extended battle with cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

Boeser told reporters on Thursday that he was looking forward to focusing on hockey and helping the Canucks win.

Originally selected 23rd overall by the Canucks in the NHL entry draft, the six-foot-one, 208-pound forward has 256 points in 324 regular-season NHL games.

The Canucks will continue pre-season play Thursday when they host the Seattle Kraken. Vancouver begins its regular season campaign in Edmonton against the Oilers on Oct. 12.

CanucksNHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Huberdeau flexes offensive muscle in Flames 4-0 pre-season win over Canucks

Just Posted

Sooke Rotary Club president John Topolniski with a handful of sock monkies created by William Head Institution inmates. (Contributed photo)
Collaboration provides comfort for families at Ukrainian Safe Haven

Mayor Maja Tait is seeking a third term as the mayor of Sooke. In addition to her mayoralty duties over the last eight years, she’s also served on the Union of B.C. Municipalities and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. (File - UBCM)
Maja Tait hopes for third term as Sooke’s mayor

Secondary suites in Oak Bay require an off-street parking spot unless the owner provides a Level 1 charging station for an electric vehicle, bike or scooter. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay sticks to parking compromise as secondary suites get approval

An aerial view of BC Transit’s new handyDART site at the corner of Burnside Road West and Watkiss Way. (Courtesy of BC Transit)
New handyDART centre in View Royal ‘salmon safe’

Pop-up banner image