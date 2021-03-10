The sun sets above Rio Tinto Stadium before an MLS soccer match between Real Salt Lake and Portland Timbers in Sandy, Utah, on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer

The sun sets above Rio Tinto Stadium before an MLS soccer match between Real Salt Lake and Portland Timbers in Sandy, Utah, on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer

Vancouver Whitecaps to start season in Utah due to border restrictions

Border restrictions forced all three Canadian MLS teams to relocate to the U.S. midway through last season

The Vancouver Whitecaps will start the Major League Soccer season in Utah.

The club confirmed Wednesday that it will play out of Real Salt Lake’s home, Rio Tinto Stadium, in Sandy, Utah, just outside of Salt Lake City.

Border restrictions forced all three Canadian MLS teams to relocate to the U.S. midway through last season and the ‘Caps finished out the year in Portland, Ore., sharing a stadium with the Portland Timbers.

Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the club’s main objective is to return to Vancouver as soon as possible.

The ‘Caps will kick off the season on April 18, hosting the Timbers in Utah.

Toronto FC will play out of Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla., to start the year and CF Montreal will begin the season at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Miami, Fla.

Vancouver Whitecaps

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. drops heartbreaker at Brier

Just Posted

Deertrail Destination Resort and Media Village was planned for alongside the Devil’s Potholes of the Sooke River. (Contributed by Elida Peers)
SOOKE HISTORY: Dream of Deertrail Destination Resort never came to light

Proposed lodge and hotel featured 250 luxury rooms and dining capacity for up to 1,000 guests

Oak Bay Coun. Eric Zhelka scoops excess leaves into his kitchen waste bin. The District of Oak Bay’s contract for kitchen waste pickup now permits the inclusion of general yard waste. Victoria council will be presented a report at their March 11 meeting that recommends moving to allowing yard waste in green bins. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Victoria considers accepting yard waste in green bins, switching to curbside model

2020 study found yard waste makes up 10 per cent of the garbage Victoria collects

B.C. scientists have discovered that death cap mushrooms have learned to live off the roots of Garry oak trees. This means the mushroom has adapted, spread itself farther, and can now also be found anywhere Garry oaks grow. (Adolf and Oluna Ceska photo)
Death cap mushroom evolves to survive off native tree species

Notoriously poisonous mushroom can now be found near the base of Garry oak trees

Southern resident orca calf J58, born to mother J41 in September 2020, is confirmed to be a female. (Photo by Jeanne Hyde/Center for Whale Research)
It’s a girl: Gender revealed of second orca calf born to J Pod last fall

Six-month-old southern resident orca J58 photographed from shore March 6

The Victoria Royals will open their 24-game season against the Kelowna Rockets in the WHL’s B.C. division bubble. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)
Victoria Royals release season schedule ahead of March 26 puck drop in B.C. bubble

The densely-packed schedule will see the Royals play 24 games in just 48 days while in the bubble

Two transient orcas were spotted near the shores of Esquimalt Monday afternoon. (Miller Fernandez/Facebook video)
VIDEO: Orcas spotted close to shore in Esquimalt

Transient brothers give Greater Victoria residents a show

Corey Hurren, 46, rammed through a gate at Rideau Hall and headed on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home at Rideau Cottage while heavily harmed on July 2 last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Man who rammed Rideau Hall gate with truck sentenced to six years in jail

Corey Hurren, 46, had faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister.

Mounties are now using What3Words digital location to help people pinpoint their whereabouts when lost or injured. The app tells you a three-word label for every 10-foot square on the planet. (What3Words)
RCMP now using app to track people lost, injured in B.C.’s backcountry

‘All they have to do is click a link and we’ll be able to pinpoint where they are,’ says RCMP

B.C. Attorney General David Eby removes his mask to debate changes to rental housing legislation in the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2021. (Hansard TV)
Rent freeze, construction rules fuel housing shortage, B.C. NDP told

B.C. Liberals vote against new ‘renoviction’ restrictions

Willow Street Cafe is going to be looking good as the central building in filming of a movie in Chemainus next week. (Photo by Pete Cavanaugh)
Hallmark movie crews moving into Chemainus for the week

Filming of The Baker’s Sons being conducted downtown

(File)
Police tase man allegedly trying to stab people with uncapped needle in Vancouver

Police said the man resisted arrest

The Brown Swiss cows inside Creekside Dairy’s barn on a rainy spring day in 2019. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: When it comes to cows, you are what you eat

The second in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

Michael Yellowlees and his dog Luna continue on their journey through Port Alberni after a couple of interviews on a soggy Friday, March 5, 2021. Yellowlees left Tofino four days previously and intends to walk to Newfoundland and Labrador to raise awareness for a Scottish environmental charity. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Kilted Scotsman launches walking trek across Canada in B.C.

Michael Yellowlees departs Tofino to raise funds for endangered Caledonian Forest

The sea otter pup rescued in Port Hardy that was sent to the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver. (Davida Hudson photo)
Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering after Port Hardy rescue

Rescued sea otter pup survives flight to Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver

Most Read