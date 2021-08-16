Victoria Golden Tide coaching staff includes former Los Angeles Dodger

Former L.A. Dodger prospect Kyle Orr is part of an elite group of assistant coaches, announced Aug. 13. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Golden Tide)

Former Los Angeles Dodger pro, Kyle Orr, will serve as hitting coach for the Victoria Golden Tide in its inaugural season of the Canadian College Baseball Conference.

Other notable names, announced by head coach Curtis Pelletier last week include coach Ethan Fox, third base coach Aaron Witzke, assistant coach Shawn Loglisci, assistant coach Ryan Haines, strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Cordle, and athletic therapist Tanner McGaw.

“This program will play a vital role in developing the next generation of baseball talent and will create endless opportunities for its players. I’m ready to get to work with our athletes and coaching staff and look forward to building an elite-level program dedicated to the development of its players,” Orr said in a press release.

The Golden Tide begins fall exhibition season on Sept. 11, where they’ll play 11 home games and inter-squad games at Wilson’s Group Stadium.

The home opener is Friday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. against Thompson Rivers University.

Tickets are available at the gate or in advance at the HarbourCats office on 101-1814 Vancouver St., or call 778-265-0327.

