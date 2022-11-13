Alphonso Franco is the new manager of the men’s national cricket team. (Courtesy of Marie Zirk)

Victoria resident Alphonso Franco takes over management of national cricket team

The owner of the Victoria Patriots will take Canada’s national cricket team to compete in Malaysia

Victoria resident Alphonso Franco has taken over as the manager of the Canadian men’s national cricket team.

Franco, who is the president of the Victoria and District Cricket Association, has been a part of the organization for 46 years.

He also owns the Victoria Patriots, which was founded 173 years ago and was the first professional cricket team in Victoria.

Under Franco’s management, according to a release, the team will compete in Malaysia for One Day International (ODI) status Nov. 22 to 25, which if won, could bring more international cricket tournaments to Canada.

The national team lost its ODI status in 2011, which meant the boot from many international matches.

In preparation for the World Cup Qualifiers in December, the team will also represent Canada in Oman this month to train and play a tri-angular series against Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Oman starting Nov. 14.

READ MORE: Victoria pre-season cricket finale pulls record crowd, opens city conversation on improved facilities

hollie.ferguson@vicnews.com
Sports

