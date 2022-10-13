Goaltender Tyler Palmer made 40 stops in the Victoria Royals’ 5-2 win over Kelowna in the capital city on Oct. 13. (Courtesy of the Victoria Royals)

Goaltender Tyler Palmer made 40 stops in the Victoria Royals’ 5-2 win over Kelowna in the capital city on Oct. 13. (Courtesy of the Victoria Royals)

Victoria Royals get first win of the season after rocky start

Local team snaps eight-game winless streak with 5-2 victory over Kelowna

The Victoria Royals have played more than any other team west of Saskatchewan through the first couple weeks of the Western Hockey League (WHL) season, making for a packed schedule that has coincided with a slow start.

Victoria went winless through its first eight games, garnering only one point in that stretch off an overtime loss against the Kelowna Rockets on Oct. 11. The Royals finally snapped the season-opening slump and picked up their first win of the year on Wednesday (Oct. 12) at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

In the second game in as many days against the Rockets, goaltender Tyler Palmer earned the first star of the night after stopping 40 of 42 shots in the 5-2 win.

“We’re all really happy to get the monkey off our back and I think we’re going to be rolling now,” said Palmer postgame.

Matthew Hodson scored twice for the Royals, while Jake Poole, Riley Gannon and Tanner Scott also posted multi-point nights. Noland Flamand picked up both goals for the Rockets.

Victoria head coach and GM Dan Price said he hopes the team can now build some momentum and turn things around. The Royals scored four unanswered after being down 2-1 to start the third period on Wednesday, which Price said came after several close games where the team felt like it deserved to win.

“So tonight, with that close game hanging in the balance everyone made a decision, we’re only going out there if we know we’re going to win, let’s decide that we’re going to do it.”

The Royals welcome the Brandon Wheat Kings to town on Saturday (Oct. 15), the first matchup in a three-game home set.

READ: Victoria Royals open season with pair of losses

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria RoyalsWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf preview 2022-23 NHL season

Just Posted

This orca-themed Sooke listing is making a splash on social media. (Realtor.ca)
A whale of a good time: Orca-themed home hits the market in Sooke

A fireball caught on camera Oct. 12 in Marysville, Wash. (Benjamin Souther video)
Fireball seen over B.C., Washington, Oregon sparks social media storm

CUPE Local 1978 members employed by the CRD have voted in favour of strike action. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD workers vote in favour of strike action

A warty jumping-slug, a species of special concern under the federal Species at Risk Act, is set to be helped with the land acquisition. (Courtesy of Lennart Sopuck)
CRD buys land to expand East Sooke park