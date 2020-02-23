Victoria Royals defeated the Kelowna Rockets 4–3 in a shootout on Saturday night, taking a win after their recent loss 3–2 the night before. (James MacKenzie/News Staff)

VIDEO: Royals nab 4–3 win against Kelowna Rockets in shootout

Jerseys worn during match up for auction, proceeds towards BC Cancer Foundation

The Victoria Royals took down the Rockets 4–3 in a nail-biting shootout Saturday night.

The night began with an early point for Kelowna just a minute in, but Victoria tied it up with a shorthanded goal later in the first round. With three seconds remaining the Rocket’s snuck another goal, bringing the score to 1–2.

The second period continued on rough footing for the Royals as Kelowna claimed another point five minutes in, but with just a minute left in the period, Royals’ Brayden Tracey scored his first of two goals for the night.

The third period saw Tracey fire a straight shot directly past Kelowna goalie Roman Basran to tie the score at 3–3 just 19 seconds in. With an intense round of back-and-forth, the Royals went into overtime, but both teams had a lock down on their nets.

RELATED: Victoria Royals gear up for 9th annual Pink in the Rink game

READ MORE: VIDEO: Royals lose their crown to Kamloops Blazers in 5–1 defeat

A shootout began with both teams scoring, but the intensity built in the second round as Royals’ Gary Haden scored while the Rockets didn’t, leaving all eyes on the final round. Kelowna’s Kyle Topping came face to face with Victoria’s Adam Evanoff, who stopped the attempt and ended the game on the spot at 4–3.

A handful of the Royals’ Pink in the Rink jerseys that were worn on Saturday’s game will be up for online auction until March 2 at 6 p.m. All proceeds go towards the BC Cancer Foundation and the Victoria Royals Scholarship and Education Fund. To place a bid, head over to 32auctions.com/PinkintheRink2020.

Victoria will play three consecutive games against the Vancouver Giants starting on Friday, Feb. 28 in Langley at 7:30 p.m. The Royals will then host the Giants on Saturday and Sunday on home ice. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, while Sunday’s game is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Post-game on Sunday is the Royals only Skate with the Players event of the season.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Select Your Tickets Box Office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777 or online at www.selectyourtickets.com.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Victoria RoyalsWestern Hockey League

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Emergency goalie David Ayres helps Hurricanes pick up improbable win over Leafs

Just Posted

Black History Month: Documentary sheds light on black pioneers’ role in Victoria

Secret Victoria: Rush to Freedom looks at how a mass migration shaped the capital

Soccer club pitches plans for turf fields in North Saanich to all three Peninsula communities

Peninsula Football Club is asking North Saanich, Sidney and Central Saanich for $1.3 million total

Nearly 1,000 Saanich households located within tsunami-planning zone

Residents sent preparedness packs, although risk of tsunami is low

Camosun’s two volleyball teams bumped out of provincial championship title

Camosun Chargers lose gold medal match on Saturday, Feb. 22

VIDEO: Royals nab 4–3 win against Kelowna Rockets in shootout

Jerseys worn during match up for auction, proceeds towards BC Cancer Foundation

Governor general says multiple solutions needed for ‘complicated’ overdose issue

Julie Payette met at a fire hall with firefighters and police officers as well as politicians and health experts

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs block CN Railway tracks in Vancouver

Part of a series of blockades nationwide

Violent ends to past Indigenous protests haunt Trudeau government

Trudeau adopted a more assertive tone Friday, insisting the barricade must come down

VIDEO: Top seeded teams dominate opening day of 2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament

Quarter finals underway today

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run leaves Port Hardy on eight-day trek down Vancouver island

The team’s fundraising goal this year is $250,000, which is double last year’s goal.

HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Athletes had sunny – but cold – weather to work with in Fort St. John

B.C. money laundering inquiry to begin amid hopes for answers, accountability

Eby argued that most B.C. residents already know the previous government, at best, turned a blind eye

Blockades remain in place as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs returning to B.C.

Hereditary Chief Woos said they are ready to engage in nation-to-nation talks with the B.C.

Tyler Toffoli scores twice, Canucks crush Bruins 9-3

Stecher, Miller each add three points for Vancouver

Most Read