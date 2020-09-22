The Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League is set to begin its 50th consecutive season on Oct. 1 pending final approval from local health authorities and viaSport. File photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

VIJHL season could start Oct. 1, says league president

League awaiting final approval from local health authorities and viaSport

The Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) season is set to begin Oct. 1.

After weeks of uncertainty, the league announced today that the season would move ahead but with some changes. The league is still awaiting final approval from viaSport and public health authorities for the start.

“In these uncertain times it is important that we try to maintain some parts of our social fabric and hockey provides an avenue for our players to excel at,” said VIJHL President Simon Morgan in a press release. “Our foremost thoughts are towards the safety of our players, volunteers, coaches, bench staff and facility personnel in allowing us to play the game we all can all our own.”

READ ALSO: VIJHL finalizing cohort groups and schedule for upcoming season

Among the changes from a typical season are the creation of cohorts, the use of face coverings outside the field of play when physical distance can’t be maintained and the possibility of no spectators at certain arenas.

According to a press release, the league will have three cohorts this year. The teams within a cohort will face each other “to reduce the need for travel and to mitigate the extra risk of infection.”

Players will be expected to follow physical distancing guidelines and self-isolation protocols when interacting with anyone outside of their cohort. Players who are entering or leaving a cohort will need to self-isolate for at least 14 days.

If physical distancing can’t be maintained on the bench or in the penalty area, players will be required to wear a gaiter mask.

The league says it will be relying on its partnership with HockeyTV to provide live-streaming of games, especially in the event that fan attendance is limited.

Once final approvals are in place, this will mark the 50th consecutive season of the VIJHL.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell River StormCoronavirusVIJHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada West Golf Championships cancelled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

Just Posted

Earthquake off coast of Washington recorded at 4.1 magnitude

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres

UPDATED: Man dies from injuries at Custom House construction site in Victoria

Government Street remains closed as investigation continues

VIJHL season could start Oct. 1, says league president

League awaiting final approval from local health authorities and viaSport

Netflix, Warner Bros filming 10-part series in Colwood

Filming takes place now until March 2021

Saanich explores options for adding shelters to parks

Covered areas would encourage safe outdoor socializing during rainy season

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

B.C.’s top doctor says she’s received abuse, death threats during COVID-19 response

Henry has become a national figure during her time leading B.C.’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

BC Liberals must change gears from election cynicism, focus on the issues: UBC professors

COVID-19 response and recovery is likely to dominate platforms

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Majority needed to pass COVID-19 budget, B.C. premier says

John Horgan pushes urgent care centres in first campaign stop

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Nanaimo RCMP shut down illegal racing and stunt driving site

Police “swoop in” to seize vehicles and issue violation tickets

Public health officials urge Canadians to limit contacts again as COVID-19 cases rise

Canada has committed $1 billion to buy at least 154 million doses of vaccines from five different companies

Vancouver Island family overwhelmed with 14 Lab puppies

Litter may be one of the biggest ever

Most Read