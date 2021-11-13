Vikes rugby falls in heartbreaker as field hockey team still has a shot at national title

UVic field hockey to play Toronto in final of best-of-three on Sunday

The University of Victoria’s field hockey team poses with their third-straight Canada West championship banner. The Vikes will go for the three-peat at nationals from Nov. 12 to 14. (Photo courtesy of the University of Victoria)

The University of Victoria women’s rugby team lost in a heartbreaking fashion on Friday as a penalty goal in the final minute of double overtime ended their chances to be the best in the country.

The Vikes fell 17-14 to the University of Ottawa in their U Sports quarterfinal match on Nov. 12.

UVic never held a lead, but came back to even up the score every time the Gee-Gees inched ahead.

The semifinal was still the best finish Victoria has ever had at the Canada championships. The Vikes will play in the bronze medal match on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time.

READ: Historic win earns Vikes women’s rugby first-ever semifinal berth at nationals

Another UVic team is still in contention to secure their spot as the nation’s best this weekend as the Vikes field hockey team evened up their best-of-three championship series against the University of Toronto on Saturday.

After losing to the Varsity Blues in Friday’s opener in Toronto, game two was a must-win for the Vikes. The team managed to flip the result of Friday’s shootout loss with the 2-1 shootout victory.

“Yesterday we had a tough loss in the shootout but today we came back with our hearts in, so we were ready for anything,” said Chloe Langkammer, who netted Victoria’s lone regulation goal.

She couldn’t convert during the shootout, but the Vikes scored on all of their three other attempts.

“We worked really well as a team today so I’m really proud of how we responded from yesterday’s loss and won it back today,”​ Langkammer said.

The UVic field hockey team will go for a national championship three-peat during Sunday’s title game at 11 a.m. Pacific time.

READ: Vikes field hockey team shooting for program’s first national championship three-peat

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

UVic Vikes