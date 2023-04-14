Volunteers put in thousands of hours to host Enduro Bike Race

Allyson Phillip rides along the GT trail at Harbourview, where the Sooke Bike Club and Island Cup Racing are hosting the Enduro Cup Mountain Bike Race in Sooke on April 23. (Photo contributed)

It’s taken a ton of volunteer effort to get the wheels rolling in the right direction.

But Sooke Bike Club and Island Cup Racing have definitely put in the work to host the Enduro Bike Race on April 23.

“A lot of people in the club and volunteers from other organizations have put in thousands of hours preparing the trails since we got the OK from the CRD to maintain the trails,” said Sooke Bike Club secretary Julie Budgeon.

“We put in 1,342 hours of volunteer work on the trails last year alone in the hopes of hosting events like this.”

The event, which takes place at Sea to Sea Regional Park, involves five trails. They include Arbutus (Airflow), Manzanita (K2), Bracken, (Three Bears), Stonecrop 2 and 3, (Gt 1 and 2), and Brule (Zig Zag).

Those trails will be closed to the public until the race begins at 11 a.m. and is completed around 3 p.m. The remaining trails will remain open during the event.

Organizers will have tents on the right-hand side of the parking lot only, with the remainder of the parking area available to trail users. Spectators are encouraged to stay on trails or existing disturbed areas to avoid trampling vegetation.

“We will have greeters at the parking lot to address any questions or comments,” said, Budgeon, a Sooke Bike Club board member for the past eight years. Our goal is to leave no trace, and the entire area will be cleared and restored following the event.”

“It has taken a lot of volunteer work to get here, and we are very excited for a successful event,” she noted.

Budgeon said the club appreciates the support from the community and businesses in making the event possible.

“Fuca Cycles has been instrumental in helping through the entire process,” she added.

Questions can be directed to sookebikeclub.com.



