Allyson Phillip rides along the GT trail at Harbourview, where the Sooke Bike Club and Island Cup Racing are hosting the Enduro Cup Mountain Bike Race in Sooke on April 23. (Photo contributed)

Allyson Phillip rides along the GT trail at Harbourview, where the Sooke Bike Club and Island Cup Racing are hosting the Enduro Cup Mountain Bike Race in Sooke on April 23. (Photo contributed)

Volunteers put in thousands of hours to host Enduro Bike Race

Event takes place at Sea to Sea Regional Park on April 23

It’s taken a ton of volunteer effort to get the wheels rolling in the right direction.

But Sooke Bike Club and Island Cup Racing have definitely put in the work to host the Enduro Bike Race on April 23.

“A lot of people in the club and volunteers from other organizations have put in thousands of hours preparing the trails since we got the OK from the CRD to maintain the trails,” said Sooke Bike Club secretary Julie Budgeon.

“We put in 1,342 hours of volunteer work on the trails last year alone in the hopes of hosting events like this.”

The event, which takes place at Sea to Sea Regional Park, involves five trails. They include Arbutus (Airflow), Manzanita (K2), Bracken, (Three Bears), Stonecrop 2 and 3, (Gt 1 and 2), and Brule (Zig Zag).

ALSO READ: Sooke Bike Club, CRD ink deal to maintain mountain bike trails

Those trails will be closed to the public until the race begins at 11 a.m. and is completed around 3 p.m. The remaining trails will remain open during the event.

Organizers will have tents on the right-hand side of the parking lot only, with the remainder of the parking area available to trail users. Spectators are encouraged to stay on trails or existing disturbed areas to avoid trampling vegetation.

“We will have greeters at the parking lot to address any questions or comments,” said, Budgeon, a Sooke Bike Club board member for the past eight years. Our goal is to leave no trace, and the entire area will be cleared and restored following the event.”

“It has taken a lot of volunteer work to get here, and we are very excited for a successful event,” she noted.

Budgeon said the club appreciates the support from the community and businesses in making the event possible.

“Fuca Cycles has been instrumental in helping through the entire process,” she added.

Questions can be directed to sookebikeclub.com.


news@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

East SookeSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Plenty of questions as the Canucks reset after another disappointing season

Just Posted

sig
Sooke homeowners face 6.9% property tax bill this year

A cyclist rides down the Fort Street protected bike lanes in the late morning on April 14. Victoria is expanding the protected AAA bike lanes on Fort Street from Cook Street to Foul Bay Road in 2023. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria school thrilled as $11.7M in bike lanes, traffic elements coming to Fort Street

Victoria MP Laurel Collins (left) and New Democratic party housing critic Jenny Kwan (right) speak at a press conference Thursday (April 13) at Fernwood Square. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
B.C. MPs demand feds stop corporate landlords in Victoria who ‘swoop in’ to push out tenants

Vancouver Island Wave Program member Sami Marvasti makes the tackle during Pacific FC’s pre-season training, held at the PISE (Pacific Institute for Sport Education) in Saanich on Feb. 24. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Pacific FC signs two Island boys to roster