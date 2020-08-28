Registration for the Langford Lanes Youth Bowling League is set to roll on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. (Photo courtesy of Langford Lanes Youth Bowling League)

Youth can discover if bowling is right up their alley

Langford Lanes Youth Bowling League offering free session Saturday morning

Looking for a chance to learn about a sport where you get to knock things down?

Langford Lanes Youth Bowling League is offering an opportunity for kids to find out about how much fun bowling can be and what youth league bowling is all about with a registration session from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 29. at Langford Lanes. The event is free for kids five and up, and includes shoes, equipment, hotdogs, drinks and prizes.

ALSO READ: Langford Lanes reopens with dividers, fewer lanes

There is a 60-person limit and spaces will fill fast, said Damon Jubb, youth coaching director for Langford Lanes Youth Bowling League.

“Our program is built on the benefits of bowling and delivered by certified coaches, Team Canada alumni and a city committed to growing our local youth bowling community,” he said.

“The 2020 season has brought new challenges and we’re proud of the hard work we have put in to protect our bowlers. With the extensive health and safety protocols implemented by City Centre Park and Langford’s COVID-19 Health and Safety Plan, our club is further enhancing the safety of our youth with our Return to Sport plan developed by us and The British Columbia Tenpin Federation,” he explained.

ALSO READ: Saanich might see a two-level bowling alley

Jubb thanked Langford Lanes, City Centre Park, The City of Langford, The British Columbia Tenpin Federation and every league member for their hard work and dedication to the sport.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone back bowling and doing so in the safest way possible.”

Roll over to Langford Lanes Youth Bowling League on Facebook for more information.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

