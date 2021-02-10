The Sidney Museum hosts the Lego Exhibition at the Sidney Museum until March 31. Wolf Depner photo

Family Day in Victoria: Your bubble-friendly planner

Like many things this year, Family Day long-weekend will likely look a little different this year, but there are still plenty of ways for your bubble to celebrate safely!

Here’s a look at some of the activities to take in with your family Feb. 13 to 15.

Build some memories, brick by brick, with a drive or family bike ride to Sidney for the annual Lego Exhibition.

Hosted each year by the Sidney Museum, this year’s show features dozens of Star Wars-themed models, rounded out by hundreds of other Lego models, including a Hogwarts Castle and the Bugatti Chiron automobile.

Explore the history of the Lego models on display, take in a film on the development of the Lego building system, and don’t miss the chance to guess how many bricks make up the giant Lego Pyramid.

Admission is by donation, but must be booked in advance at sidneymuseum.ca. And don’t worry – if you can’t make it for Family Day, the exhibit continues to March 31!

***

Canada’s oldest Chinatown, located in Victoria’s Old Town, played a key role in shaping Canadian history. The Royal BC Museum pop-up exhibit in Fan Tan Alley, Celebrating Canada’s Oldest Chinatown, offers a glimpse into that local history.

A partnership between the museum, the Victoria Chinatown Museum Society and the Salient Group, the mini-exhibit features a variety of museum artefacts. See a fire insurance map from 1891, when Victoria’s Chinatown served as a major hub for Chinese pioneers around the province, and a Chinese Freemasons’ lantern, handmade in Victoria’s Chinatown by a master craftsman for display at the Chinese Freemasons’ headquarters. And don’t miss a striking BC Archives photo showing children celebrating Chinese New Year in 1900.

After enjoying the exhibit, explore the shops, restaurants and colourful streets of Chinatown today!

The pop-up continues until March 2021. Learn more at royalbcmuseum.bc.ca

***

‘Catch of the Day,’ one of the photos from A Life In The Wild, an exhibition of work by renowned photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen, on display at the Bateman Gallery until May 29. Photo courtesy of the Bateman Foundation.

Nature and wildlife lovers will enjoy exploring The World of Robert Bateman at downtown’s Bateman Gallery.

This new exhibit by the Bateman Foundation charts the stylistic development of the artist and naturalist, from his early experiments in impressionism to the celebrated realist we know today. Featuring sculptures, sketches and studies alongside some of his iconic paintings, the exhibit unpacks the complex thought process behind each picture.

Also on at the gallery is Thomas D. Mangelsen – A Life In The Wild, through May. 30.

The renowned nature and wildlife photographer has spent more than 45 years observing and photographing Earth’s last great wild places. Here, enjoy 40 of his most resonant images, showcasing iconic species and landscapes, and documenting everyday struggles for survival around the globe.

READ MORE: A Life in the Wild: Renowned photographer’s work showcased at the Bateman Gallery

Learn more at batemanfoundation.org

***

The colourful docks of Fisherman’s Wharf are always fun to explore. Jennifer Blyth photo

Act like a tourist, taking in some of the region’s favourite sights … and sites!

Cycle or drive the Scenic Marine Drive, from Fisherman’s Wharf, along the Dallas Road waterfront and into Fairfield, Oak Bay and Cadboro Bay.

Take a daytrip to a new local neighbourhood – discover James Bay, Oak Bay, Sidney or Sooke – climb to the top of Mt. Tolmie, Mt. Doug or Mill Hill, or venture out the Galloping Goose and Lochside Trails.

How many family attractions have you visited? In addition to the Royal BC Museum, kid-friendly favourites include Miniature World, Victoria Butterfly Gardens, the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea and the Victoria Bug Zoo. History-themed favourites include the Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Site, Craigdarroch Castle and Sooke Region Museum.

Note that most attractions do have COVID protocols in place, including some that require pre-booking your admission, so do confirm before you go.

Please note that Provincial Health Protocols currently advise against travelling outside your region to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

