Vancouver Island’s iconic, 75-kilometre West Coast Trail will reopen to the public in June after being closed for a year because the pandemic.

Vancouver Island’s iconic, 75-kilometre West Coast Trail will reopen to the public in June after being closed for a year because the pandemic.

Vancouver Island’s West Coast Trail reopens in June

Vancouver Island’s iconic West Coast Trail will reopen to the public in June.

The 75-kilometre trail that meanders along the southwest coast of Vancouver Island between Port Renfrew and Bamfield has been closed since early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parks Canada said the trail would not reopen without unanimous agreement from the three First Nations along it: the Bamfield-area Huu-ay-aht, the Ditidaht, based around Nitinat Lake, and the Port Renfrew-area Pacheedaht.

On March 26, Parks Canada and all three First Nations announced the reopening of the trail for the 2021 visitor season, with measures to protect the health of remote communities, Indigenous guardians, visitors and Parks Canada employees.

Reservations are required for all hikers; no spaces are offered on standby. Reservations will open on April 30.

Hikers can book their trip by visiting reservation.pc.gc.ca or by calling 1-877-737-3783. At this time, the West Coast Trail is only open to Canadians.

Reservations, required for all West Coast Trail hikers, will open on April 30.

Reservations, required for all West Coast Trail hikers, will open on April 30.

Parks Canada and local First Nations are asking visitors to limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission by paying attention to local signs and community protocols, completing a self-assessment before travelling to the area, and following public health experts’ guidelines, including travel restrictions.

Hikers are also asked to learn in advance whether First Nations villages are welcoming visitors before arrival.

Huu-ay-aht’s village of Anacla is currently closed to outside visitors. Ditidaht First Nations is ready to welcome visitors to the Nitinat area, while Pacheedaht First Nation offers a range of services near the Gordon River Trailhead.

Plan your future adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

British ColumbiaCampingCanadahikingParks Canadavancouverisland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Wildlife corner’ eyed for Sooke Basin
Next story
New digital recording tool available for fishing licence sales in B.C.

Just Posted

Crews rescued an injured cyclist from the Hartland Mountain Bike Park on April 5. (Photo: Google Maps)
Saanich crews rescue injured cyclist at Hartland Mountain Bike Park

The cyclist had a severely injured shoulder and was transported to ambulance on an ATV

The Victoria Conference Centre will open as a COVID-19 vaccination site on April 12. Photo: Island Health
Victoria Conference Centre to open as city’s second vaccination site on April 12

B.C. also released a new online portal for booking vaccine appointments on Monday

Shawna Knight operates the Buddha Box in and around the Sooke region. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke approves food truck pilot program for local parks

The program begins May 1 and runs through summer season

Former Highlands resident Josh Reaume suspended and then reinstated to NASCAR over strudel mishap. (Black Press Media image)
Former Greater Victoria racer welcomed back to NASCAR after suspension

A toaster strudel got Josh Reaume disciplined last year

Sarah Beckett's widower Brad Aschenbrenner, and their sons open the memorial playground with an official ribbon cutting Aug. 24, 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
5 years later, crash that claimed officer’s life still reverberates through Greater Victoria

Const. Sarah Beckett’s memory lives on in the community, honoured with park, scholarship and annual run

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

Regina Hampson, who was shot in the face while intervening in a mental health crisis in a north Nanaimo home on Saturday, is now in hospital in Vancouver. (Photo submitted)
Fundraiser started for Nanaimo woman shot while intervening in mental health crisis

Regina Hampson suffered wounds to her face and hand

Pharmacist Mario Linaksita, right, administers the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Donna Tangye, 59, at University Pharmacy, in Vancouver, on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Residents between the ages of 55 and 65 in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions were able to book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine after B.C. enlisted 150 pharmacies to distribute 13,500 doses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases dip below 1,000 for Sunday, Monday

Another 916 variant virus infections identified since April 1

Scott Macausland and his son, Declan (7), at the finish line of the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run. (Black Press Media file photo)
Drunk driving crash that killed B.C. officer still reverberates through community, 5 years later

Const. Sarah Beckett’s memory lives on in the community, honoured with park, scholarship and annual run

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
Vancouver suspends businesses licences for 2 restaurants that flouted COVID rules

Both businesses continued with indoor dining despite public health orders

A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. B.C. has banned indoor dining at restaurants and bars as part of a three-week measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. residents 2nd happiest with provincial response, despite uptick in COVID cases: poll

British Columbians most likely to get the vaccine when it is offered to them

Quebec Premier Francois Legault receives his COVID-19 vaccination in Montreal, Friday, March 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Online COVID-19 vaccine booking opens B.C.-wide Tuesday morning

Open to people born in 1950 or earlier, B.C.-wide phone line too

Colleen Wilson, otherwise known as The Crowtographer, adds some photos to her collection one day after work recently down at Robert Ostler Park. Wilson has garnered over 11,000 followers on Instagram and over 21,000 on Facebook by sharing her hobby online. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River ‘Crowtographer’ gaining huge social media following

Colleen Wilson says in a time of human disconnection, it can still be found in the eyes of animals

Ronald Smith is shown on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012, at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. The fate of the Canadian on death row in Montana for the past 38 years could become more tenuous as the state government gets closer to removing obstacles that prevent it from resuming executions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
‘This is torture:’ Proposed law in Montana looms over Albertan on death row

Montana specifies that the death penalty must be accomplished by an ‘ultra-fast-acting’ barbiturate

Most Read