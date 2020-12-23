Okanagan resident Debra Ceravelo grabbed this photo of the planetary conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn Dec. 20, 2020. (Submitted)

Okanagan resident Debra Ceravelo grabbed this photo of the planetary conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn Dec. 20, 2020. (Submitted)

Astrophotographer captures out-of-this-world shot from the Okanagan

A Western News reader snapped a photo of the rare celestial event

A Western News reader snapped a photo of the planetary conjunction this week.

Debra Ceravelo, astrophotographer and amateur astronomer and a member of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada-Okanagan Center, took the photo of Jupiter and Saturn aligning in the sky from her home at Anarchist Mountain.

“There are a lot of fake photos out there showing a really bright star of Bethlehem which is silly. Saturn is so much dimmer than Jupiter that together they don’t really shine brighter.”

Ceravelo and her husband own and operate an optical and telescope making business, and keep two observatories on their mountain property.

The photo was taken on Dec. 20 at 6:45 p.m. catching the planets through a slight haze from the clouds.

READ MORE: Snake in Summerland makes surprise appearance during festive season

READ MORE: The moon is getting farther from the earth

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Aviation and space

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Hydro’s top 10 memorable outages of 2020

Just Posted

Koda, a rescue mix dog, has been missing since Dec. 18 when she didn’t come back to her owners at Sooke Potholes near the third parking lot around 12:15 p.m. She’s around 50 pounds with mainly black and brown marks and white patches. (Facebook - Katrina Whitney-Griffiths)
Family continues search for missing dog last seen at Sooke Potholes

Koda, 7, around 50 pounds, has black, brown and white patches

The Grade 5 John Muir Elementary class in Sooke has prepared gift bags for the Sooke homeless shelter, which the residents will open on Christmas Day. (Annette Jacobsen photo)
Grade 5 class in Sooke create gift bags for homeless

Bags stuffed with hand warmers, personal hygiene kits and a handwritten note

The Central Saanich Police Service is reminding drivers to completely clear snow from their vehicles before driving after this motorist was issued a $173 fine. (Central Saanich Police Service/Twitter)
Central Saanich police ticket driver for failing to clear snow from vehicle

$173 fine handed out for more than a foot of snow on vehicle’s roof

Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason was last seen Dec. 16. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP search for missing 15-year-old last seen Dec. 16

Despite several leads, police still seek Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason

Police warned of winter driving conditions and fallen trees north of Royal Oak on Dec. 21. (Saanich Police/Twitter)
UPDATED: BC Hydro still working to restore power to 2,050 south Island, Gulf Islands customers

Service expected to resume for all by end of Dec. 23, power company says

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 22

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond leads debate on a bill to delay the provincial budget for a second time, at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 16, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How does the ‘British Columbia Party’ sound for 2021?

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond looks ahead

(Black Press Media files)
Some British Columbians receive recovery benefit; 800K applications approved

Program provides up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for families

The slide swamped the Southgate River, around 13 km downhill from the initial incident. Photo supplied by Hakai Institute.
VIDEO: Investigators probe Bute Inlet landslide in bid to understand glacial retreat

Hakai Institute looks into long-term effects of massive landslide on B.C.’s central coast

Two of the three domes available for an outdoor dining experience during winter months at the Beach Club Resort. Each dome can seat a maximum of six patrons from the same “social bubble” and includes the use of a heater and dehumidifier. (submitted photo)
There’s no place like dome: Parksville restaurant offers unique dining experience

COVID-19 restrictions see Beach Club Resort get creative

Pictured is the remnants of a parachute from a marine distress flare that exploded close to the ground on the evening of Dec. 12 and was found in a lower branch of a garry oak tree next to a home in Maple Bay. (Submitted photo)
Neighbours horrified as dangerous marine flares shot off near homes in Maple Bay

Illegal to use distress flares except in emergencies

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for Heath Handy, who is accused of assaulting a women this past spring. (Photo submitted)
Nanaimo man wanted following an alleged hours-long physical assault

Nanaimo RCMP issue press release asking for information on the whereabouts of Heath Handy

Avalanche Canada is a non-government, not-for-profit organization dedicated to public avalanche safety. The agency issues daily avalanche forecasts throughout the winter for much of the mountainous regions of western Canada. (Submitted)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C. Interior, Alberta

Recent snow storms have created dangerous avalanche conditions, says forecaster

Most Read