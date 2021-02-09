A number of Canadians are disappointed after Tim Hortons switched out the egg patties in its franchise’s breakfast sandwiches - for fresher ones. (Twitter/Tim Hortons)

A number of Canadians are disappointed after Tim Hortons switched out the egg patties in its franchise’s breakfast sandwiches - for fresher ones. (Twitter/Tim Hortons)

Canadians launch petition urging Tim Hortons to remove freshly cracked eggs from breakfast sandwiches

The company switched to Grade A Canadian eggs earlier this month. Some customers aren’t satisfied.

“Our country is on the verge of losing everything that makes us good and just,” according to loyal Tim Hortons’ customer, Lethbridge student Sammy Wade.

What has the nation lost? It’s what’s been inside Tim Hortons’ breakfast sandwiches for years. The company made the switch to freshly cracked eggs this month.

Wade has now launched a petition – which currently has around 1,700 signatures – asking the Canadian coffee and donut eatery to return the sandwiches to their former glory.

She told Black Press Media “the freshly-cracked egg is gross, rubbery and stringy for some odd reason. It needs to be put down.”

The new patty is made from Canadian Grade A eggs and the result of various test market trials, according to a Feb. 3 Tim Hortons’ news release.

READ MORE: Leave the resolutions behind, Tim Hortons releases a Timbit cereal

“Guests loved the change and they couldn’t wait for today’s official launch,” says chef Tallis Voakes, new culinary lead for the franchise.

Egg Farmers of Canada also celebrated the move Feb. 3, applauding Tim Hortons’ “commitment to high-quality food and sourcing suppliers, like Canadian egg farmers, that uphold leading food safety and animal welfare standards.”

Eggs used in the sandwiches are now certified. Farms that raise them will be subject to on-site inspections and third-party audits for quality assurance explained the nonprofit in a news release.

“Tim Horton’s removed our beloved egg patty so it could be replaced with some freshly cracked mutiny,” described Wade in the Change.org petition.

Tim Hortons responded on Twitter to customers disappointed about the new patty. It asked them to contact the company privately via social media.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Tim Hortons

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Searching for Sasquatch and things that go bump in the night in the Southern Interior
Next story
Astronaut Chris Hadfield draws from real-life space thrills in debut novel

Just Posted

Sooke RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Steven Grant who was most recently sporting the longer hair scene on the right. (West Shore RCMP)
Missing Metchosin man’s truck found in Sooke

Sooke RCMP takes over search for Steven Grant missing since Jan. 30

Victoria police are hoping to identify a suspect after an assault on a youth on a BC Transit bus. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria police seek suspect in 2019 transit bus assault

VicPD also looking for intervening witness

People 12 years and older are required to wear masks in indoor settings, ranging from malls to public transportation, and failure to do so can result in a $230 fine. (Pixabay photo)
Couple fined $690 for failing to wear mask in grocery store: Sooke RCMP

Pair violated public health orders, Mounties say

Sooke’s municipal hall is eyed for TLC, with a 10-year refurbishing plan. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke’s municipal hall set for upgrades

The project is part of a 10-year, $1.2-million plan to renovate and refurbish the building

(Black Press Media file photo)
Thief rips hand dryer off wall of Oak Bay business

Hit and run, theft from vehicle, scam among week’s calls to police

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming Hogan’s Alley: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

At the height of its vibrancy, the viaduct was an entertainment district attracting the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald

Ryan Bentson filmed his experience at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Feb. 7, 2021. He was arrested and removed for not complying with the hospital’s mask mandate. (Ryan Bentson - Facebook)
Vernon man with double lung transplant arrested for not wearing mask in hospital

Face shields vs. masks: Double lung transplant recipient argues they’re the same

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test at land borders

Similar rules already in place for air travel

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Anti-masker accused of threatening employee with baton after stealing apple: Vancouver police

Officers say they found the suspect trying to break into a compound later that night

A snow plow fitted with a Pratt and Whitney ST6A turbine turboprop engine removes snow from the Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 between Creston and Salmo in the mid-1960s. (BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Jet-powered snow plow once deployed on B.C. highways

Powerful truck was fitted with a Pratt and Whitney ST6A turbine turboprop engine

(Black Press file photo)
Police bust illegal B.C. nightclub again, dole out nearly $6,000 in fines

Police say people associated with Surrey club have been caught breaking rules three times before

China Ocean Shipping’s (COSCO) Antwerp unloads at the Port of Prince Rupert. Ottawa has launched its public consultations for its Blue Economy Strategy for environmentally and economically sustainable ocean-based industries and uses that will better utilize the economic potential of Canada’s coastline. (file photo)
Ottawa eyes B.C. coastline for new economic vision

Public engagement begins on ambitious Blue Economy Strategy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau

Fed benefit applicants making under $75K taxable income get till April 2022 for payments

Most Read