An infographic showing Canada’s most and least romantic provinces. (Picodi.com)

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

If you don’t go all-out this Valentine’s Day, at least you have an excuse.

Research done by Picodi.com shows B.C. third from the bottom in a ranking of the most romantic provinces and territories — beating only Saskatchewan and Quebec.

Google search statistics of romantic and Valentine’s-related queries across Canada showed the three most romantic provinces and territories are Nunavut, Ontario and Manitoba.

“It looks like cold temperature encourages Nunavut residents to cherish warm relationships more than others,” reads the report.

The full list of most romantic to least romantic Canadians is as follows:

(Picodi.com)

However, if you still want to put in an effort this Friday check out this video for some date ideas:

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Relationships

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store
Next story
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Just Posted

More than 1,000 attend celebration of life for men who died in Sooke River

Celebration of Life gives Sooke a chance to grieve

Mounties make Valentine’s Day special for seniors in Langford

West Shore RCMP members drop by Alexander Mackie Lodge

Students upset over new cell phone policy at Dunsmuir Middle School

Policy comes into effect in March

David Suzuki joins Indigenous youth for UVic press conference

Conference follows Wet’suwet’en solidarity actions that continue across Victoria and B.C.

Canadian national men’s soccer team to play Trinidad and Tobago in Langford

Canadian men’s team looks to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en rallies across Greater Victoria leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 14

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

Pulp and paper mill in Crofton faces 30-day closure due to lack of wood

Fibre shortage to blame

Fifth presumptive case of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C.

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the Interior Health region

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Industry warns of empty shelves as CN rail blockade hits ninth day

Goods that could run out soon include fresh food, baby formula and propane

B.C. logging costs can’t be increased now, forest industry says

Wood pellets in demand, but waste recovery isn’t economic

‘My intuition saved my life’, what you can learn from an Island woman’s near-death experience

Lynda Diamond died of a cardiac arrest, and was revived by Dr. Graham Brockley at the LCHC

Apparent ‘urine drinking’ prank in B.C. shows kids still don’t understand social media: expert

UBC prof says post highlights lack of understanding by youth of the internet’s ‘invisible audience’

Most Read