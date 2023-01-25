An unidentified man dressed as Jesus was escorted out of the Anthrax concert by Penticton police on Jan. 21. (Sarah Tucker-Facebook)

‘Don’t worry he will be out in 3 days’: Man dressed as Jesus arrested at Penticton Anthrax concert

The man dressed as Jesus was escorted out of the concert and into a police vehicle

The arrest of a man dressed as Jesus was a pivotal moment at a thrash metal concert, coming just after his final sermon during Anthrax’s Suicide Messiah song, although it’s unclear if he had previously engaged in a last supper.

The incident unfolded during the Anthrax concert in Penticton on Saturday night (Jan. 21).

Several videos have surfaced of the man dressed as Jesus rocking out near the mosh pit at the concert and then later being escorted unwillingly in handcuffs into a police vehicle.

The heavy metal concert took place at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

At times in the video, he is resisting being brought to the police vehicle, dragging his feet. Some are saying he got too rowdy during the Suicide Messiah song. But what really happened to prompt his removal isn’t known.

Penticton RCMP confirm that security had called them to remove Jesus.

“Officers are regularly posted to the SOEC to provide additional safety measures to keep all concert-goers safe. In this instance, one person’s behaviour drew the attention of SOEC security, which in turn resulted in the officers being called upon to act,” said Penticton RCMP Const. Dayne Lyons.

The unusual incident has caught the attention of social media across B.C. including many adding their own jokes including asking if he found Jesus in the drunk tank, why are there still three sets of footprints during his arrest and don’t police know who his dad is as well as “don’t worry, he’ll be out in three days.”

