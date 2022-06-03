Fraser Valley writing, art contest open to all Indigenous youth in B.C.

Youth asked ‘What does being Indigenous mean to you?’ as the topic contest

People take part the 2019 Spirit of the People Powwow at Chilliwack Secondary on Feb. 16, 2019. Youth are being asked “What does being Indigenous mean to you?” as the topic of the National Indigenous Peoples Day 2022 Writing and/or Art Contest. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

A writing and art contest that’s open to all Indigenous youth in B.C. is offering up hundreds of dollars in cash prizes.

Youth are being asked “What does being Indigenous mean to you?” as the topic of the National Indigenous Peoples Day 2022 Writing and/or Art Contest.

The contest is hosted by Xyólheméylh (the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society) and is open to all Indigenous people age five to 24.

Youth are asked to express their thoughts in writing (maximum one page, single spaced) and/or in art.

There will be three categories of prizes in both the writing and art: 1) ages 5 to 10; 2) ages 11 to 14; 3) ages 15 to 24.

Writing prizes: first place: $150; second place: $100; third place: $50.

Art prizes: first place: $150; second place: $100; third place: $50.

Submit entries by June 8 at 4:30 p.m. to: info@xyolhemeylh.bc.ca with name, age, telephone number and address. Winners will be chosen by a panel consisting of Xyólheméylh’s board of directors and elders advisory committee.

Winners will be announced in a media release, on social media, in their newsletter and in their annual report.

For more, go to www.fvacfss.ca.

READ MORE: Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest by Fraser Valley society

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtcontestIndigenous