Friends from Abbotsford and Duncan split $1 million lottery prize

A pair of friends from Abbotsford and Duncan are celebrating a Maxmillions prize of $1 million from the Oct. 18, 2022 Lotto Max draw.

Douglas Snitchuk and James Walsh, from Abbotsford and Duncan respectively, have known each other since they were in Grade 8 and have played the Lotto 6/49 together for many years.

Walso purchased the winning ticket at at Honeymoon Bay Food & General Store on South Shore Road, near Lake Cowichan on Vancouver Island.

“I was in the Nanaimo Walmart at Woodgrove Mall, and checked the machine and counted the zeros,” stated Walsh. “I counted the zeros and thought ‘no way’ and must have checked five times before I gave it to the clerk, I almost fainted.”

Walsh first told his wife and then Snitchuk, who initially thought it was a joke.

The pair plan to take in sporting events, travel and relax with the winnings.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $156 million from Lotto Max. Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesday’s and Friday’s after 7:30 p.m. (PST).

