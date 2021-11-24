Grumpy Care Bear rounds out Walmart Canada’s must-have retro toy list this Christmas

Spark a Miracle campaign aims to raise $200,000 for children’s hospitals

For some households with kids, grandchildren or nieces and nephews the countdown to an ideal gift for Christmas (or other winter holidays) is on. With that in mind, Walmart kicked off the season with its Top Toys of 2021 list late last month.

The lists, based on a survey of 1,430 adults in June, include top brands such as L.O.L Surprise, LEGO, Nintendo and Marvel alongside STEAM-focused toys, family games, collectibles and a wide assortment of must-have toys.

“Walmart Canada wants to bring families together this holiday season through the magic of gift giving,” chief toy officer Marc Ruffolo said in a release.

The company also launched its third annual Spark a Miracle campaign for Canadian children’s hospitals. For every Walmart Bear bought now through Dec. 31, $2 goes to the Children’s Miracle Network up to a maximum of $200,000.

A handful of modernized retro toys appear again on the must have list including the Polly Pocket Spin ‘n Surprise Compact Playset; Hungry Hungry Hippos Launchers Game; Lite-Brite Magic Screen; Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven Baking Star Edition; Deluxe Wood Jumanji Classic Retro ’90s Game and one very specific Care Bear – Grumpy Bear.

The survey broke down gifts for a variety of budgets $20 to $50:

Under $20

• Kinetic Sand Sandisfactory Set

• Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Rising Cake Oven Bakery

• LOL Surprise Color Change Dolls

• LEGO Marvel Black Panther Dragon Flyer 76186 Toy Building Kit

• Mini Brands Mini Market Dash Food Game

• Minecraft Fusion Figure Hex

• Mega Construx Barbie Malibu House Toy Building Set

• Style Squad Hype Hair – Floral Frenzy

Under $30

• LOL Surprise Tweens Fashion Doll

• Operation Game: Paw Patrol The Movie Edition Board Game

• LetsGlow Studio

• Cool Maker, GO GLAM U-nique Nail Salon with Portable Stamper

• Rainbocorns Fairycorn Surprise Series 4

• Crossed Signals Electronic Game – English Edition

• Tech Deck, Nyjah Skatepark X-Connect Park Creator

• Monopoly Crooked Cash Board Game

• Star Wars The Child Hideaway Hover-Pram

• Barbie Color Reveal Doll with 7 Surprises, Sand & Sun Series, Marble Pink Color

• National Geographic Completely Gross Chemistry Set

Under $40

• New Bright RC 1:14 Scale Remote Control

• LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Transfiguration Class 76382 Toy Building Kit

• GLITTER BABYZ Dreamia Stardust Baby Doll

• Thomas & Friends Trackmaster 6-in-1 Set Percy

• Dino Dig VR

• Fisher-Price Little People Load Up ‘n Learn Construction Site

Under $50

• Barbie Extra Doll & Accessories Set with Mix & Match Pieces for 30+ Looks

• Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn 3-in-1 On-the-Go Camper

• Present Pets, Princess Puppy Interactive Plush Toy

• Fisher-Price B.B. Hoopster Motorized Electronic Basketball Toy

• Pokemon Squirtle Evolution Set

• Disney Princess Fold ‘n Go Celebration Castle, Folding Dollhouse for Fashion Dolls

• Rainbow High Winter Break Skyler Bradshaw – Blue Winter Break Fashion Doll

• My Little Pony: A New Generation Movie Royal Racing Ziplines

