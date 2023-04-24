Over the course of six months in 2019, the SPCA took in 136 cats from one cat hoarder to three Fraser Valley shelters. This is the weekend to adopt and help the BC SPCA, with an adoption event happening at all locations. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press file)

Over the course of six months in 2019, the SPCA took in 136 cats from one cat hoarder to three Fraser Valley shelters. This is the weekend to adopt and help the BC SPCA, with an adoption event happening at all locations. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press file)

Half-priced adoption fees at all BC SPCA locations this weekend

‘There is a perfect match out there for every animal,’ says BC SPCA

April 30 is National Adopt-a-Shelter-Pet Day, a day to raise awareness about the tens of thousands of beautiful animals being cared for in animal care facilities across North America.

To highlight this day, the BC SPCA is offering 50 per cent off all adoption fees April 28-30 in all SPCA locations across B.C.

“Animals come into our care through no fault of their own,” said Adrienne McBride, the BC SPCA’s senior director for Community Animal Centres. “Sometimes guardians just aren’t able to care for their pets and they seek our help to find them a new home. In other cases, animals are seized from dangerous or neglectful situations.”

The goal of the BC SPCA, said McBride, is to provide emergency treatment and a safe, loving environment for animals – either at an SPCA facility or in a foster home – until a new family can be found.

“Seeing an animal go home with their new guardian is one of the most rewarding parts of my job,” said McBride. “Often animals come to us from less-than-ideal situations, where their needs were not being met. To see them go to a home where they will be cared for and cherished is such a wonderful feeling.”

Countless studies have been done that highlight the many ways that pets can improve our mental and physical health,” she added.

“We really saw during the pandemic how people turned to animals to help them cope with the social isolation that COVID brought. Pets can be such a gift in our lives, and our goal is to match the animals in our care with the needs of the people who are looking to adopt. We believe that there is a perfect match out there for every animal.”

From horses to hamsters and everything in-between, the BC SPCA provided emergency shelter and care for nearly 16,000 animals last year.

To view animals available for adoption, visit spca.bc.ca/adopt. Also check out the shelter closest to you for extended hours and events.

READ MORE: Abbotsford SPCA in 'desperate need' of more foster families to care for animals

