Receptionist Amanda Wagar illuminates the halls of Cain-West Medical Centre haunted health clinic, a Halloween attraction open this month at Country Club Centre. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Haunted Island medical clinic offering terrifying treatment until Halloween

Attraction set up by Curious Comics at Country Club Centre

An abandoned medical clinic in a Nanaimo shopping centre harbours terrifying treatments for those who dare to make an appointment – and the practitioners are eagerly awaiting new patients.

The Cain-West Medical Clinic, created by Curious Comics in Country Club Centre, is striking horror into the hearts of those who dare wander among its dark corridors until Halloween, Oct. 31.

To learn more about operating hours and other details, visit http://www.facebook.com/events/2404993542990741.


