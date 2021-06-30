Property taxes are due July 2. (Black Press Media file photo)

Property taxes are due July 2. (Black Press Media file photo)

Property tax deadline looms for Greater Victoria homeowners

Payments, grant applications due by Friday, July 2

Property taxes are due.

The July 2 deadline is quickly approaching, so make sure to make that payment and apply for your homeowner’s grant. If this isn’t done by the end of the business day on Friday, a late penalty will be applied.

Ways to make payments vary by municipality, so contact yours to find an option that works for you.

New this year, homeowner grants must be claimed through the province and not through the municipality of residence. Qualifying homeowners must apply each year to receive a grant.

To apply or to learn more about the grant process, go to the provincial government’s website.

READ MORE: B.C. takes over homeowner grant applications, raises eligibility

 

