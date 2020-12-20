(Stock photo) (Stock photo)

(Stock photo) (Stock photo)

QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

The first day of winter, 2020 is Dec. 21

The first day of winter in the northern hemisphere is Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

Whether you enjoy dashing through the snow, walking in a winter wonderland or sitting by the fire and dreaming of a white Christmas, this is the time of year to enjoy cool winter days, long nights and warm homes.

How much do you know about winter, snow and ice? Take this short quiz and find out.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Test your knowledge of holiday movies and television specials

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you good at communicating?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Just Posted

Central Saanich police continue to investigate two likely related thefts of packages delivered by an Internet retail giant. (Central Saanich Police/Twitter)
Porch pirates raid Central Saanich’s Brentwood Bay neighbourhood

Central Saanich Police issue a raft of tips to prevent future thefts of packages

Two impaired drivers arrested in Saanich after crashing into separate hydro poles on Dec. 19. (Metro Creative photo)
Two impaired drivers crash into Saanich hydro poles in same night

One driver fled the scene, both arrested for drunk driving

(Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria tries again on regional transportation strategy

CRD board requests priority list to improve people-moving, reduce emissions in region

The Town of Sidney recognized Mike Harman, deputy fire of the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, for 15 years of employment with the municipality on Monday. (Sidney Volunteer Fire Department/Submitted)
Sidney recognizes deputy fire chief Mike Harman for 15 years of service

Harman became deputy fire chief in 2015, joined the department as a volunteer in 1998

To thank the community for supporting them through a difficult year, the Canadian College of Performing Arts released a holiday music video Dec. 17. (Screenshot)
Victoria performing arts college releases holiday music video

Canadian College of Performing Arts takes theatre online amid pandemic

Thursday, Dec. 24 is not just Christmas Eve, unofficially it’s Eggnog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Eggnog Day, Humbug Day and Festivus are all coming up this week

Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach longterm care facility on Dec. 19, 2020. (Facebook photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at longterm care facility on Vancouver Island

Staff member tested positive at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach

Sharon Lambert, seen here with service dog Toby on Dec. 11, 2020, has set up a fundraiser to help pay for the costs of training him and so he can hopefully live with her full-time. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. charity looking for donations to help get service dog into home of Fraser Valley woman

Epic Service Dogs is hoping to give a Christmas miracle to Sharon Lambert of Chilliwack

(Black Press Media file photo)
Woman tells police her dog was driving after vehicle ends in ditch on Vancouver Island

Woman allegedly refuses to give breath sample, slapped with 90-day driving prohibition

Paramjit Masutta was killed Dec. 15 when a runaway cargo van hit her near 144th Street and 61A Avenue while she was walking her daughters home from school. A GoFundMe has been started, raising more than $50,000 in less than 24 hours. (Photo: GoFundMe)
GoFundMe for ‘heroic’ Surrey mom killed by runaway van raises thousands within a day

Paramjit Masutta was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled down 144th Street

Parksville’s Christiana Conway, left, husband Chris Conway, right, and friend Elizabeth Doell write letters designed to bring Christmas cheer to senior residents at area care homes. (Submitted photo)
Vancouver Island woman helps create special messages of Christmas cheer for seniors

Hand-written letters designed to help lonely residents during holiday season

This month, Dann Denis became the first writer to have his work published on the Word on the Street bulletin board at Literacy Central Vancouver Island’s Well Read Books bookstore. (Photos courtesy Literacy Central Vancouver Island)
Word on the Street bulletin board building literacy for homeless Vancouver Islanders

Nanaimo literacy group providing creative outlet for those living on the street

Takuo Nakanishi takes a physically distanced photo of his children Soyoka and Arata with a Santa wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Abbotsford, B.C, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sees 624 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

No new outbreaks in health care system

Comox Valley resident Mackai Sharp has created a project addressing bigotry and intolerance in the community. Photo montage submitted.
Vancouver Island teen releases ‘devastating’ exploration of local hatred

Comox Valley student creates project addressing intolerance and bigotry in our community

Most Read