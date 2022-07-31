QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

To celebrate the B.C. Day long weekend, test your knowledge of the province with these 12 questions

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) falls in front of Edmonton Oilers’ Ethan Bear (74) as he reaches for the puck while Jesse Puljujarvi, right, watches during the first period of a 2021 hockey game. When did the Vancouver Canucks become part of the National Hockey League? THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Day, on Monday, Aug. 1, is a statutory holiday to celebrate the province of British Columbia.

While the day is appreciated as a summer long weekend, it is also a time to consider this province, its history and the amazing things it has to offer.

How much do you know about British Columbia? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.





BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke throws a pass during first half of CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, June 25, 2022. How many times have the Lions played in the Grey Cup? THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

Do you know when the present British Columbia flag was first flown? (Black Press file photo)