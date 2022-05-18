Saanich home featured in ‘creepy’ listings goes viral with TikTok video

Listed for almost $800,000, a sale is pending on the Gordon Head home

A Saanich home listing is attracting a lot of attention on social media after being featured in a TikTok video. (Courtesy Realtor.ca)

A Saanich real estate listing is attracting a lot of attention on social media.

TikTok user Bobbicurtislee, whose profile is described as “Oddities on Elm Street” posted a video commentary on the “creepy” Saanich listing, taking viewers on a 3-D walkthrough while she compares the home to a horror movie.

Posted on May 16, it has since garnered more than 426,000 views (and counting). Comments on the post range from disbelief to others noting the price, such as one user stating “800K for a house in B.C.? Murder scene or not, that’s a steal.”

The home on Hawthorne Street in Gordon Head is listed on realtor.ca for $799,900 with a note indicating it has been sold pending deposit. The 1,876-square-foot home was built in 1975 and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and is steps away from Majestic Park. The listing notes the home is “in dire need of TLC but brimming with potential, this is the perfect opportunity to remodel to your tastes for one family or perhaps two.”

The listing also notes the home is being sold as-is, where is, except contents.

The Saanich Police Department confirmed they have no record of the home being the site of a murder.

