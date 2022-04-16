Curtis Spencer gets some air during the Vedder Mountain Classic bike race on May 11, 2019. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 is Bicycle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Curtis Spencer gets some air during the Vedder Mountain Classic bike race on May 11, 2019. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 is Bicycle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 17 to 23

Bicycle Day, Velociraptor Awareness Day, Blah Blah Blah Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In April, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing National Poetry Month and Coin Week.

Here are some of the things people are recognizing this week:

Sunday, April 17: International Bat Appreciation Day, International Haiku Poetry Day, Blah Blah Blah Day.

Monday, April 18: World Heritage Day, Pet Owners’ Independence Day, Velociraptor Awareness Day.

Tuesday, April 19: Bicycle Day, Garlic Day, Hanging Out Day.

Wednesday, April 20: Volunteer Recognition Day, World Stationery Day, Banana Day.

Thursday, April 21: High Five Day, Tea Day, World Creativity and Innovation Day.

Friday, April 22: Earth Day, Teach Your Children to Save Day, Jelly Bean Day.

Saturday, April 23: German Beer Day, Lost Dog Awareness Day, World Book Night.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Rehabilitated eagle released back into the wild near Errington

Just Posted

A 1971 crash involving driver Larry Pollard. (Photo by Barrie Goodwin)
Speedway Spotlight: Catching the action in Langford at full speed at Western Speed

Deep Cove Market owner Rosemary Scott, pictured in 2020, disagrees with council’s decision to remove frontage parking spots around her store and create parallel street parking. While the nearby parking lot is controlled by the store, the frontage spots on West Saanich and Birch roads are municipal property. (Black Press Media file photo)
Parking pickle prompts changes around Deep Cove Market in North Saanich

Artist Logan Ford, leasing agent for Rockslide Studio, works on a piece at the grassroots arts organization’s new home at 780 Blanshard St. Rockslide supports artists in the region by providing affordable studio and showcase space. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Victoria arts hub open house to showcase variety of styles

Sooke RCMP ask anyone with information about a youth stabbed April 14 to call them. (Black Press Media file photo)
Witnesses render first aid after youth stabbed, significantly injured on Sooke trail