Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 4 to 10

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.
And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.
There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In April, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Active Dog Month and Summer Tire Changeover Month.
Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:
Sunday, April 4: Walk Around Things Day, World Rat Day, Carrot Day.
Monday, April 5: Read a Road Map Day, Star Trek First Contact Day, Caramel Day.
Tuesday, April 6: New Beer’s Eve, Army Day, Tartan Day.
Wednesday, April 7: Beer Day, No Housework Day, Beaver Day, Bookmobile Day.
Thursday, April 8: Pygmy Hippo Day, Zoo Lovers’ Day, Draw a Picture of a Bird Day.
Friday, April 9: Unicorn Day, Winston Churchill Day, Name Yourself Day.
Saturday, April 10: Hug Your Dog Day, International Safety Pin Day, Sibling Day.
Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.
