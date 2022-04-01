Victoria Fire Department’s April Fool’s joke gets a laugh on social media

Victoria’s First Aerial Beach Fire Unit nothing more than a good joke

Victoria firefighters had a few residents going with an April Fool’s Day joke about the fire department securing a new helicopter. (VictoriaFire730/Instagram)

While there’s debate over the city’s police budget, the Victoria Fire Department’s new helicopter will soon be in the skies monitoring beach fires.

If it sounds too good to be true, that’s because it is.

Victoria Firefighters Local 730 posted on Instagram Friday morning (April 1), announcing the arrival of its first Aerial Beach Fire Unit – just in time for beach fire season and April Fool’s Day.

The post states, “this cutting edge apparatus is capable of locating beach fires from the air and also of landing in water to extinguish fires burning on the beaches of our lovely city.”

The post was met with mixed reactions, but mostly laughs as some residents were excited about the new arrival while others caught onto the joke a little quicker.

Unfortunately, there is no pilot training in the works anytime soon as the department noted in a comment that “helicopters definitely do not fall under the ‘firefighter proof’ category.”

