Victoria hotels hit Top 10 for international travellers

Victoria’s Fairmont Empress hotel was third best city hotel in Canada by Travel + Leisure. (Courtesy of Fairmont Empress hotel) Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel and Spa was fourth best city hotel in Canada by Travel + Leisure. (Courtesy of Magnolia Hotel and Spa)

While a Quebec hotel took the title, five B.C. hotels made the Travel + Leisure 10 Best City Hotels in Canada list.

According to Travel + Leisure, those surveyed prioritized service and location which bode well for two Victoria hotels.

The Fairmont Empress, overlooking Victoria’s Inner Harbour, led a half dozen Fairmont properties at No. 3 on the list. Magnolia Hotel and Spa was No. 4.

Travel + Leisure is an American publication that posts annual World’s Best Awards – results of surveying hundreds of thousands of travellers for their thoughts on hotels, islands, outfitters, national parks, and more. The survey, conducted with a research company, ran Oct. 25, 2021 through Feb. 28, 2022.

