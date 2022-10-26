Matthew Perry reveals how Jennifer Aniston confronted him

In his new book, ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,’ Perry shares how his former co-star, Aniston, called him out about drinking alcohol.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Movies & TV

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Record breaking ‘Midnights’ album for Taylor Swift

Just Posted

The Victoria Royals are going further east for a road trip, starting on Oct. 26, than they’ve gone since the pandemic hit. Goaltender Tyler Palmer made 40 stops in the Victoria Royals’ 5-2 win over Kelowna in the capital city on Oct. 13. (Courtesy of the Victoria Royals)
Victoria Royals set off on first eastern conference road trip since COVID hit

Saanich community members call for safer streets during a protest at San Juan Avenue and Shelbourne Street on Oct. 26, a day after a child was hit in the crosswalk at the location. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Saanich residents call for safer streets after child struck in crosswalk

Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan is the Canadian Armed Forces’ Chief of Professional Conduct and Culture, and is leading a ‘fundamental shift’ in how the army, navy, and air force manages its professional conduct and culture. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Armed forces culture and conduct chief talks ‘fundamental shift’ at CFB Esquimalt

Staffing issues could see blue boxes out overnight as Emterra staffing shortages hold up pickup across the Capital Regional District. (Black Press Media file photo)
Delays again for CRD blue box program as staffing issues return

Pop-up banner image