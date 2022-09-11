A women waves a flag with a photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth II as thousands of people mourn as pay their respects at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A women waves a flag with a photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth II as thousands of people mourn as pay their respects at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

VIDEO: Canadians join mourners from around the world in remembering the Queen in London

Thousands gathered in front of Buckingham Palace

Canadians were among the thousands of people from around the world who gathered in front of Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II and catch a first glance of King Charles III. The Queen died at the age of 96.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: B.C. resident recalls meeting Queen, says photo is a ‘treasure’ of his life

READ ALSO: In Quebec, the Queen’s death raises questions about future of the monarchy in Canada

READ ALSO: ‘I cannot mourn’: Former colonies conflicted over the queen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal family

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘A stalwart’: World mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

Just Posted

The CRD has awarded a contract for the design, construction, and operation of a new gas facility at the Hartland Landfill. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD awards contract for new gas facility at Hartland Landfill

The Central Saanich Fire Department and the surrounding community are mourning the loss of former Assistant Chief Forrest Owens. A scholarship in his name could see eligible students at Stelly’s Secondary School awarded between $500 and $1,000. (Central Saanich Volunteer Firefighters Association/Facebook)
Central Saanich community leader Forrest Owens to be honoured through scholarship

Council approved $100,000, including retrofits, for Metchosin Fire Department to buy a replacement truck. (Metchosin Fire Department/Facebook)
Metchosin’s new fire engine should be up and running in October

Turtles and Kevin Couture ahead of the Victoria leg of the Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope, held on Sunday (Sept. 11.) (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope returns for 16th year to Colwood