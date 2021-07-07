(Black Press Media file photo)

POLL: Are gas prices fueling a change in your driving habits?

Never mind the high cost of housing, many Greater Victorians are now saving up just to afford a tank of gas.

Prices jumped 10 cents a litre this week, reaching $1.72.9 a litre at the majority of stations around Greater Victoria, an all-time high according to GasBuddy.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria gas prices catapult another 10 cents

On average across Canada on July 6, the price of gas is approximately 135 cents per litre, almost 40 cents lower than in Greater Victoria.

Are you changing your behaviour as a result of the soaring gas prices? Take our poll and let us know.


 

