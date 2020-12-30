(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

POLL: Are you expecting things to be better in 2021?

There may not be streams of confetti or champagne corks popping, but most of us are looking forward to what 2021 may bring. I mean, it couldn’t be worse than 2020, could it?

Hopes were high as we ushered in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic quickly dashed any dreams of a happy new year. The year brought cancelled travel plans, periods of prolonged isolation, loss of jobs, not to mention potentially fatal illness.

But the pandemic also helped many of us to appreciate the little things. A new poll suggests COVID-19 has made many Canadians grateful for what they have.

ALSO READ: Poll suggests pandemic made some Canadians more grateful for what they have

“There’s more of a life-threatening dimension for seniors that has made them, made that group disproportionately feel more grateful for what they have in this particular climate,” said Association for Canadian Studies president Jack Jedwab.

And now that the first shipments of vaccines have arrived in the province, there’s hope that life may soon begin to return to something resembling normal.

ALSO READ: B.C. COVID-19 vaccinations reach nearly 12,000 people

The first limited round of vaccinations began this month with health care workers who work in long-term care homes and on the frontlines of COVID-19 response in acute care among the first to receive the vaccine. The vaccines will continue arriving each week in increasing quantities, with targeted deployment for people in additional priority groups.

All of this suggests there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Are you expecting things to be better in 2021? Take our poll and let us know.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
POLL: Would you report your neighbour if they were breaking COVID-19 restrictions?

Just Posted

A car crash along Highway 14 has knocked out power to nearly 200 BC Hydro customers on the West Shore Wednesday afternoon. (BC Hydro)
Nearly 200 West Shore residents without power after car crash on Sooke Road

BC Hydro says power out since 2:21 p.m.

Bacon, an eight-month-old puppy, is in a splint after she was kicked by a random stranger on Christmas Day on Beecher Bay Reserve in East Sooke. (Facebook/Ronnie Marie Tejano)
Puppy kicked by stranger in East Sooke on Christmas Day

Dog currently in splint, X-ray and surgery bill to cost around $5,700

Sooke’s Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen, all 20, died after the pickup truck they were travelling in was swept into the Sooke River due to unprecedented flooding in Sooke Potholes Provincial Park late January. (Facebook)
Loss, love and light: Here are Sooke’s top stories of 2020

Community mourns loss of three young Sooke men, free meals handed out amid pandemic and more

A tree fell on a truck on Lansdowne Road in Oak Bay, Dec.20, 2020. (Courtesy Lee Colegate)
Winds drop tree on truck parked in Oak Bay

Winds, rain more severe north of Malahat as rest of Island faces winter storm

The northern of North Saanich’s Scoter Trail is now open to the public following reconstruction work. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Northern end of North Saanich’s Scoter Trail reopens following rehabilitation

Total cost of extending Scoter Trail by 350 metres totaled $900,000

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Dec. 10, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. cuts off New Year’s Eve liquor sales at 8 p.m.

Late-night parties lead to risky behaviour, Dr. Henry says

Black Press file photo
Family member charged with second-degree murder in Gibsons

Suspect was arrested at the scene Dec. 27 and charged the next day

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
POLL: Are you expecting things to be better in 2021?

There may not be streams of confetti or champagne corks popping, but… Continue reading

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 speaks with a woman using a plastic bag to cover her mouth, as the snow-covered north shore mountains and a gantry crane at the Port of Vancouver are seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbians hang on to silver linings of pandemic world

Gratitude and appreciation for ‘the important things in life’ at the top of the list

A woman peers into a bakery’s window, where a gingerbread city is displayed, in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months

‘Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks’

Chartwell Malaspina long-term care facility in Nanaimo. (File photo)
UPDATE: Three more residents catch COVID-19 in outbreak at Nanaimo care home

Virus outbreak was reported Sunday at Chartwell Malaspina long-term care facility

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require arriving airline passengers to provide proof of negative COVID test

Mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in effect

A food delivery person wears a face mask as they walk away from a downtown Vancouver restaurant with a pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Late food, CERB and soiled mattresses: E-Comm releases worst 911 calls of 2020

Here are the top worst 911 calls of 2020, and who you should call instead

What’s better than yakking with friends? Join the free Women’s Winter Yakfest to recharge. The online event takes place on the first and third Mondays of the month at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. (Submitted image)
Nuu-chah-nulth storyteller kicks off virtual 2021 Women’s Winter Yakfest series on Vancouver Island

‘It’s part book club, part hen party, part learning conference — and all fun’

Most Read